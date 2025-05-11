10 Best Wrestling TV Shows, Ranked
Wrestlemania season is the most wonderful time of the year for wrestling fans, particularly the ones who follow WWE. Spanning from New Year's Eve to around Easter Sunday, World Wrestling Entertainment will culminate their biggest storylines of the year and pay them off on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Though many will look at the Showcase of Immortals as the "season finale" of the long-running wrestling promotion's programming for that year, professional wrestling doesn't have an off-season. In fact, depending on which streaming services you subscribe to, you can find yourself watching in-ring action from a different promotion every single day of the week.
However, what if wrestling fans want to take a break from the squared circle in favor of more traditional shows? Obviously, there is a plethora of shows and genres to choose from, but maybe they don't want to stray too far from the world of "The Man" Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns' Bloodline, or "The Last Real Champion" John Cena. Luckily, mainstream entertainment has begun to embrace the stories that can be told through the lens of pro wrestling. With that newfound acknowledgement comes a wave of shows featuring the art form.
Now, we're not talking about "WWE Raw," "AEW Dynamite," "TNA Impact," or any of the shows that predominantly deliver their narratives in the ring. There are sitcoms, dramas, reality shows, and docuseries that use professional wrestling as a backdrop. If you want to check out some of the best offerings that fit this description, then look no further than our list of the best wrestling shows on TV.
The Big Show Show
Before Netflix became the home of WWE's flagship series "Raw" (as well as the rest of the company's programming for international audiences), the streaming giant collaborated with the promotion to create original projects featuring WWE Superstars. This includes the family-friendly sports comedy "The Main Event," which stars Tichina Arnold, Ken Marino and Adam Pally, and the interactive "Escape the Undertaker," where the viewer accompanies The New Day as they come face to face with the supernatural WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. But the first product of this partnership was a sitcom titled "The Big Show Show."
Created by Josh Bycel and Jason Berger of "Happy Endings" and "Psych" fame, this classic multi-cam comedy follows a fictionalized version of the titular WWE legend Paul "Big Show" Wight as he navigates his life with his family following his retirement from wrestling. Although, he's thrown for a loop when his teenage daughter from his first marriage moves in with his second wife and their two younger daughters.
Speaking in terms of pro wrestling, "The Big Show Show" is a solid mid-card performer of a show. This especially applies if you're a fan of old school family sitcoms like "The George Lopez Show," "Step By Step," or practically anything that was once featured on ABC's TGIF line-up in the 1990s. In fact, the cast features "Family Matters" star Jaleel White as Show's best friend Terry. Wight, White, and the rest of the cast take us through many familiar sitcom tropes like class president elections, meeting new boyfriends, and trying out new jobs. But the nine-episode series really shines when Show is joined by fellow WWE legends Mark Henry, Mick Foley, and Rikishi as he's trying to plan a romantic getaway with his wife (played by Allison Munn).
Young Rock
Unlike "The Big Show Show," the next sitcom on our list that features a WWE Superstar is based on a true story. But this isn't just the story of any regular jabroni that laced up a pair of wrestling boots then faded into obscurity. NBC's "Young Rock" presents the life of the Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
For this endeavor, The People's Champ teamed up "Fresh Off The Boat" execs Jeff Chiang and Nahnatchka Khan to chronicle three very distinct and formative periods in his life: his childhood in Hawaii, his high school years in Pennsylvania, and the transition from University of Miami football player to professional wrestler. In addition to portraying himself in the future during a fictional presidential race, Johnson is also played by Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu.
This single-camera series lasted for three seasons from 2021 to 2023, and throughout the run, the show delivered an endearing and relatable look at Johnson's life and the world of professional wrestling that he grew up in. It particularly shined when storylines touched on the difficulties of having a wrestler as a father or the hardships of keeping the family business afloat, especially when Johnson's grandmother is trying to make it in an especially male-dominated era of pro wrestling. In the later seasons, the audience even gets the behind-the-scenes tea on some of Rock's most heated in-ring rivalries that spilled into locker room drama. Of course, the comedy comes first in "Young Rock," but some of these episodes are especially juicy for wrestling fans who may or may not have heard some version of these stories over the years.
WWE's Most Wanted Treasures
Pop culture is culture. That's why the Smithsonian and other museums around the world do their best to preserve significant films and TV shows for future generations to enjoy. However, just as these institutions present the pieces of art themselves, it's just as important to collect, restore, and display artifacts that represent these periods so they can aid in telling our stories. WWE's version of this is a reality show on A&E called "Most Wanted Treasures."
Similar to "Prop Culture" on Disney+, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H and the WWE Archive send various wrestling personalities on a search for items that tell the story of their sport. From championship titles to wrestling boots to entrance gear, this series tracks down iconic pieces of pro wrestling history connected to legends like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Mae Young, and Andre the Giant.
While it may seem like WWE is just trying to get as many items for their archive (or a long-rumored physical hall of fame) as possible, this series really dives into how important these things are to the fans and the wrestlers alike. A cowboy hat, sunglasses, or a jacket may be ordinary items to some people, but we're talking about Kurt Angle's cowboy hat from his musical promo with Steve Austin, The Miz's Wrestlemania 34 sunglasses, and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's leather jacket — and those are just a few of the treasures that are highlighted in this reality series.
Plus, not only is there an educational or narrative element to this show, but there are also shades of "Pawn Stars," since the hosts sometimes have to wheel and deal to get the owners to part with these precious pieces of their collection. But no matter which bit draws you in the most, "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures" is just a fun watch.
Total Divas
Women are consistently fighting for their spot in professional wrestling. Part of that fight was recently chronicled in the Mildred Burke biopic "Queen of the Ring," which saw female competitors dealing with shady promoters, segregation, sexism, and plenty more issues. But each era of wrestling came with its own set of troubles that plagued the women's locker rooms across many promotions. During the Attitude Era of the 90s to early 2000s, the WWE's Divas Division was relegated to short matches or segments that focused on sex appeal rather than wrestling skill. But as time went on, the ladies began to show that they were just as talented in the ring as their male counterparts. And one thing that really pushed audiences to see that is the E! Network reality show "Total Divas."
Following in the footsteps of popular reality shows like "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," "The Girls Next Door," and "The Anna Nicole Show," WWE and E! introduced their strong and sexy female superstars to a whole new audience, many of whom didn't follow wrestling. So instead of showcasing them in the ring, the reality show followed the likes of the Bella Twins, Natalya, Paige (who has a whole movie about her with "Fighting with My Family"), Naomi, and even Ronda Rousey as they juggled their glamorous personal lives and hectic wrestling schedules.
Eventually, the audience clamored to see more of these women in the ring. #GiveDivasAChance was the battle cry across social media as fans wanted to see the women get more substantial time on WWE programming. Though things aren't exactly equal yet, nine seasons and two spinoffs of "Total Divas" was certainly instrumental in ushering in a new era for the women of WWE.
Miz & Mrs.
Before becoming a WWE Superstar, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin was best known for his time on MTV's "Real World." As a multi-time champion and a tenured member of the WWE roster, Miz might even be one of the most successful alumni from the pioneering reality series. But after getting involved with "Total Divas" when his wife and fellow WWE Superstar Maryse was added to the cast in 2016, he had fully returned to the medium that first put him on the map. And once The It Couple split off onto their own series, they changed things up by moving the genre into an interesting direction: A family sitcom.
"Miz & Mrs." was definitely a traditional E! reality show in the sense that it showed off the lavish lifestyle of these glamorous wrestling stars and their growing family. But once their parents got involved, it was more like "Full House" or the classic "The Dick Van Dyke Show" than anything else. Specifically, hilarity was sure to ensue whenever Maryse's mom Marjo or Mike's dad George showed up. The amount of physical humor and petty pranks on the show made it so much fun to watch. Just as the titular ostentatious duo advertises whenever they have a microphone, "Miz & Mrs." is must-see.
Tiger Mask W
Anime was always popular in certain circles, but the animation style has taken the world by storm in recent years. Universal Studios Hollywood is even bringing popular shows "One Piece" and "Jujutsu Kaisen" to life as part of their upcoming Fan Fest Nights. But pro wrestling has been on the anime bandwagon for quite some time. In the late 1960s, Toei Animation (who is responsible for "Sailor Moon," "Dragon Ball," Digimon," and many other fan-favorite animes) adapted a manga called "Tiger Mask." This comic series follows the legendary masked Japanese wrestler who fights against the nefarious group Tiger's Den, who only seek greed and power instead of honor. After the franchise dominated film and television throughout the 70s and 80s, and spawned a live-action adaptation in 2013, the studio revived the anime in 2016 with a sequel titled "Tiger Mask W."
This new chapter of the story follows a new hero named Naoto Azuma, who has taken on the mantle of Tiger Mask to fight against the evil Global Wrestling Monopoly. But in addition to facing original characters in the ring, the show also features modern stars from New Japan Pro Wrestling like Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and Kota Ibushi. The line between the anime and the real world was blurred even further when NJPW hosted matches at various events featuring characters from the show, such as Red Death Mask, Tiger the Dark, and Tiger Mask W himself. Since pro wrestling has always felt like a superhero cartoon come to life, it's only natural that the stories work when they're translated the other way around as well.
Heels
It is well-documented that "Arrow" star Stephen Amell is a huge wrestling fan. He has even stepped into the ring for full-blown matches in WWE and AEW. So when DC Entertainment's Arrowverse came to an end on The CW after many years, it was no surprise that Amell joined a project that married his love of acting and wrestling. And with his involvement, "Heels" was off to the races.
Created by frequent Marvel Studios collaborator Michael Waldron, "Heels" focuses on a small Georgia town's independent wrestling promotion called the Duffy Wrestling League, which is run by the Spade family. Inside the ring, Amell's Jack and Alexander Ludwig's Ace work hard to keep the lights on in their regional promotion while putting butts in seats and competing with rival organizations like the ultra-violent Florida Wrestling Dystopia. But in their personal lives, they each have to figure out how to carry the weight of their late father's legacy along with their own hopes, dreams, and aspirations.
In addition to the Spades, the ensemble also features "Queen of the Ring" star Kelli Berglund as aspiring wrestler Crystal Tyler, "The Wire" and "True Blood" alum Chris Bauer as former wrestling superstar Wild Bill Hancock, and WWE Superstar CM Punk as journeyman wrestler Ricky Rabies shines in engaging storylines that have ramifications inside and outside of the ring.
While "Heels" only aired on Starz for two seasons, the creative forces behind the show are hoping that it can find new life on Netflix. If that happens, the series can potentially get a third season to finish their story, a la Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40. If not, this show follows in the footsteps of Darren Aronofsky's "The Wrestler," which leaves Randy The Ram in a mysterious shroud of heartbreak and uncertainty.
Dark Side of the Ring
The true crime genre has become increasingly popular in recent years. It always seems like people are talking about the latest documentary or podcasts about some tragedy or serial killer every few weeks. But professional wrestling fans have their own version of this too. It happens whenever a new season of "Dark Side of the Ring" drops.
Created by Evan Husney and Jason Eisener for Vice TV, this docuseries about the tragic and little-known parts of wrestling history premiered in 2019 with six episodes. Before "The Iron Claw" told the world about the tragedy of the Von Erichs, "Dark Side of the Ring" dove into the absolutely heartbreaking tale. That initial season also pulled the curtain back on the real lives of icons such as Bruiser Brody, The Fabulous Moolah, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and Miss Elizabeth before venturing into the stories of Chris Benoit, Owen Hart, The Road Warriors, the original Doink the Clown, and many more. While most fans are familiar with these marquee names, this show goes into the nitty gritty pieces of history that major promotions like WWE or WCW almost never touch on.
Despite the subject matter, "Dark Side of the Ring" makes wrestling extremely accessible to outsiders and casual fans, almost in a similar fashion as "Total Divas." But at the end of the day, the people behind this series really know how to do their research and educate their audience, even the ones who already know what's up.
GLOW
As previously stated, women have had to fight like hell to be a part of the professional wrestling industry on all levels. While prominent promoters like Christine Jarrett and Lia Maivia and fearless wrestlers such as June Byers, Babs Wingo, and Clara Mortenson are revered as pioneers in wrestling, women did not have the same representation in the art form as their male counterparts. But that finally started to change in the late 1980s when the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling began appearing on television. Though GLOW would only be around for four seasons (and revivals in 2003 and 2012), the promotion's legacy would continue on in other female promotions like WOW: Women of Wrestling and SHIMMER. Although, GLOW would take on a whole new life in 2017 when Netflix released a scripted dramedy inspired by the trail-blazing company.
Starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Chris Lowell, and Marc Maron, Netflix's "GLOW" follows a group of Hollywood outcasts looking to be taken seriously as performers. With the help of an ambitious producer, a cynical director, and a few seasoned wrestlers, this ragtag group manages to get their acts together and become one of the hottest tickets in town. The show features an excellent ensemble and engaging storylines that balance the campiness of the time with authentic drama.
Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the series' fourth and final season was cancelled in 2020. But despite the story being incomplete, the first three seasons of "GLOW" are still a gift and definitely worth a rewatch.
Lucha Underground
This may be bending the rules a bit, but "Lucha Underground" belongs on this list. Though it does feature a good deal of in-ring action that drives the narrative like WWE and AEW, this wrestling show from award-winning producer Mark Burnett and prolific filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is presented more like a traditional television show with clearly defined seasons and a much more cinematic presentation. Utilizing the stars of legendary Mexican promotion AAA and independent wrestlers from around the globe, the four-season El Rey Network series created a whole new wrestling universe that simply stood apart from its competition.
Professional wrestling has never shied away from sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and mystery. Although, "Lucha Underground" takes it to a whole new level. Initially introduced as a way to pay homage to the lucha libre traditions, the audience quickly learns that Dario Cueto, the proprietor of the Lucha Temple, has ulterior motives for starting his wrestling promotion. Soon, his arena is filled with descendants of ancient Aztec deities, undercover cops, demons, murderers, and a literal dragon. But no matter your group affiliation, gender, or species, the only thing that ultimately mattered to Cueto is that the mightiest warriors were doing battle in his ring.
And he certainly delivered on that front as they presented some of the best matches of the modern era. Some of the biggest stars in wrestling today like Penta, Swerve Strickland, Chelsea Green, Ricochet, and IYO SKY all cut their teeth in the LU Temple, many of them being exposed to the American audience for the first time through this show. But now that WWE has acquired AAA, maybe we could see some a revival in the near future.