Escape The Undertaker Trailer: Netflix's Latest Interactive Movie Is A Wrestling Horror Story

In "Escape The Undertaker," WWE Superstars and decorated tag team the New Day show up at the Undertaker's mansion, where the maniacal mortician has set a trap for them. The Undertaker's mansion is an extreme haunted house, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. In the trailer, we see potentially fatal fog, some "Saw"-style traps with spiders, and a morgue full of bodies. The New Day are there to try to take the power of a supernatural urn that the Undertaker has found, because they believe adding its power to their "positivity power" will make them unstoppable. The Undertaker, however, plans on taking their positivity and their souls to further power the Urn.

It doesn't look like there are any other major cast announcements or plot details, so it's likely that this will be a fairly straightforward haunted house adventure story starring only the guys from the New Day and, of course, the Undertaker.