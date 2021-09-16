Jigsaw Is A New Netflix Crime Series Where 'Viewers Are In Control'

The cast for Netflix's latest attempt at interactive filmmaking is an impressive one. "Jigsaw" stars Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle (pictured above), Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, and Jai Courtney. Jose Padilha, who directed "Elite Squad," will helm the first two episodes.

Netflix shared the character descriptions for each of their big stars in the press release as well. Esposito plays Leo Pap, "a natural leader ... with an engineer's mind and a meticulous eye for detail. He became a thief at a young age, and though he had a chance to get out, he couldn't stay away from a life of crime and it cost him his family and freedom."

Vega plays Ava Mercer, an attorney who is "equally at home on a gun range or gallery show as she is in the courtroom." Sewell plays Roger Salas, "a former thief who reinvented himself as a top tier security expert." Gabrielle portrays Hannah Kim, an intelligent and ambitious woman who "flows between the world of high-stakes finance and low-lying crime." Kendall plays Stan Loomis, "a small-time smuggler with a big-time passion for life's epicurean pleasures."

Elbay plays Judy Goodwin, "the crew's demolitions specialist." (Just knowing that the crew has a demolitions specialist makes me slightly more inclined to watch.) Courtney plays Bob Goodwin, a "chest-puffing alpha male" who's a safecracking specialist. There's no word on whether Judy and Bob are siblings or spouses, but there's clearly a connection between the two with the same surname.

Noor plays FBI Agent Nazan Abassi, the raging fire that threatens to burn down this crew of thieves "— as long as those flames don't consume her first."

"Jigsaw" is currently filming in New York.