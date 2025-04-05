Eric Andre Turned Down The Role That Won Kieran Culkin An Oscar

Culkin gave an amazing, nuanced performance as the grieving Benji in "A Real Pain." While André is pretty funny, his true dramatic chops have yet to be tested. His version of "A Real Pain" would probably have been wilder, but when the offer came in he just wasn't interested. As André explained on the podcast:

"Jesse Eisenberg calls me. Offered me the role that Kieran Culkin got the Oscar for. I was like, that seems really miserable and not in my lane. I read the script. I was like, to go to Poland for six weeks and shoot a movie where we're just babbling about the Holocaust seems like a bummer [...] I was like, 'Appreciate the offer, sure it's gonna be great, I don't think that's what I'm looking for right now.' The motherf***** won an Oscar for the role I passed up."

André went on to note that he doesn't get offered roles very often, so the whole thing was kind of a shock from top to bottom. He also really isn't wrong about the film being outside of his lane, though it definitely would have been interesting to see him try and tackle such heavy material. He's willing to go through a lot of misery and torture his guests on his insane Adult Swim talk show "The Eric Andre Show," but it seems that a six week Holocaust tour/film shoot in Poland was just a little too much misery for him to bear.

