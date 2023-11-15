Michael Douglas Almost Played Christopher Columbus For Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott tends to make films that fall into one of three buckets. First, we have his science-fiction work, which features classics like "Alien" and "Blade Runner" and runs all the way up to "The Martian" and his two "Alien" prequels. Second, there are gritty dramas. Some of them have big scale action elements, like "Black Hawk Down," and others are much more stripped down, such as "The Counselor." But by far, the biggest bucket of Ridley Scott's career is for historical epics. From his very first film back in 1977 with "The Duelists," Scott has shown a consistent interest in history, especially if it involves fighting.

Just in the last decade, Scott has directed the masterful "The Last Duel," the decidedly un-masterful "Exodus: God and Kings," and his most recent film "Napoleon," all of which fall into this bucket. He does so many of them that a couple fall under the radar. After all, Ridley Scott has been known to be someone who just cranks out movies at lightning speed, and not all of them are going to have the cultural imprint that "Gladiator" does.

Back in 1992, he released "1492: Conquest of Paradise," and if that year tells you anything, you'll know this is a film centered on the exploits of Christopher Columbus. French screen legend and alleged sexual predator Gérard Depardieu plays the role in the film. Despite him being such a big international name, it was always a tossup whether he was the right person for the role. Scott had another actor in mind to play the Italian colonizer — Michael Douglas — and it was a back and forth battle between the two for the director.