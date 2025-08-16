Jason Momoa Felt This Apple TV+ Show Is Even Bigger Than Game Of Thrones

It's impressive that one of the biggest names to come out of "Game of Thrones" was a cast member who had one of the shortest times on the widely watched series. Jason Momoa made a strong impression as the horse lord Khal Drogo, whose character sadly didn't even last a full season. Since then, however, his career has skyrocketed across both the big and small screens, whether it's starring in billion-dollar box office hits like "Aquaman" (and Momoa was tapped to be DC's new Lobo) or working with the creator of "Peaky Blinders" on one of the first shows to launch on Apple TV+ with "See." Now, Momoa has teamed up with the streaming service again for another action-packed series that's a passion project he says has a scope so vast, even the Seven Kingdoms might struggle to match it.

With its first season premiering August 1,"Chief of War" is a nine-episode series that tells the true story of the Hawaiian warrior chief Kaʻiana (Momoa), who unites the islands against the looming threat of Western colonization at the end of the 18th century. Speaking to GQ about the show, Momoa revealed, "I got someone I can't get us in trouble with, but there's someone that I worked with on 'Game of Thrones' who's very, extremely important, and they came in to help on some stuff and really dove into the world of what we're doing. And they lost themselves in this world." It was these discoveries that Momoa's nameless creative partner concluded could give George R.R. Martin's world a run for its money.