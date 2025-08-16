Jason Momoa Felt This Apple TV+ Show Is Even Bigger Than Game Of Thrones
It's impressive that one of the biggest names to come out of "Game of Thrones" was a cast member who had one of the shortest times on the widely watched series. Jason Momoa made a strong impression as the horse lord Khal Drogo, whose character sadly didn't even last a full season. Since then, however, his career has skyrocketed across both the big and small screens, whether it's starring in billion-dollar box office hits like "Aquaman" (and Momoa was tapped to be DC's new Lobo) or working with the creator of "Peaky Blinders" on one of the first shows to launch on Apple TV+ with "See." Now, Momoa has teamed up with the streaming service again for another action-packed series that's a passion project he says has a scope so vast, even the Seven Kingdoms might struggle to match it.
With its first season premiering August 1,"Chief of War" is a nine-episode series that tells the true story of the Hawaiian warrior chief Kaʻiana (Momoa), who unites the islands against the looming threat of Western colonization at the end of the 18th century. Speaking to GQ about the show, Momoa revealed, "I got someone I can't get us in trouble with, but there's someone that I worked with on 'Game of Thrones' who's very, extremely important, and they came in to help on some stuff and really dove into the world of what we're doing. And they lost themselves in this world." It was these discoveries that Momoa's nameless creative partner concluded could give George R.R. Martin's world a run for its money.
Momoa doesn't need dragons to tell epic stories in Chief of War
For a show that promises battles across volcanic lakes, there's no question that producer, co-creator, co-writer, director, and star Jason Momoa is aiming for an event series of epic proportions. Incredibly, while these might be stories that the man behind "Chief of War" has grown up with, for the top-secret researcher that's diving into the island's history, the discoveries were astounding. "They came back to us and they were like, 'Did you know this? Did you know that? Did you know this?' And I'm like, 'Bro. Yeah. We know this.' And he's like, 'This is bigger than 'Game of Thrones' could ever be. F*** dragons, dude — this thing is insane.' These are real stories. We have so many stories."
Currently, after only airing three episodes, "Chief of War" is one of Apple TV+'s most viewed shows according to its streaming charts, with a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The only hope is now that the man who's been such a driving force behind the show gets to tell more of these stories or that the next generation follows his footsteps into the future by looking into the past. "We can't tell everything, but we sure as f**k kicked open that door and now all of the younger kids can rush in there and hopefully they're inspired," Momoa said. "That's really what we want our people to be stoked on." The task ahead of "Chief of War" will be to match a show that has already gripped audiences worldwide with a history that has been immensely overlooked. Hail to the chief, indeed.