4 TV Shows From The Creator Of Peaky Blinders You Need To Watch Next

It's been over a year since Netflix finally announced what all "Peaky Blinders" fans were waiting for: a feature-length film following the critically acclaimed six-season run of the beloved show. Over time, both old and new characters have been added to the roster of "The Immortal Man," which will reunite us with Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) after yet another near-death experience and being fooled into thinking he wasn't destined to survive. But what's next? With a release touted for some time in late 2025, neither the streaming platform nor the creators has provided an exact date. Will we get an update soon, or do we still have yet to wait on a gathering storm where comes a tall, handsome man in a dusty black coat with a red right hand?

It's certainly been a frustrating waiting game to get answers about the future of the "Peaky Blinders." In the meantime, though, we understand that fans who are desperate to see a chain-smoking Cillian Murphy do a slow-motion walk once more might need something to watch in its place, and we've got a fine selection of shows to pick from that come from "Peaky Blinders" creator, Steven Knight. Some of these shows have come and gone, others have yet to continue, and many are thriving with the same gritty, period energy that "Peaky Blinders" has, in which case, we doff our cap to this interesting little binge list and advise you to give them all a whirl.