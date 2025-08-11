4 TV Shows From The Creator Of Peaky Blinders You Need To Watch Next
It's been over a year since Netflix finally announced what all "Peaky Blinders" fans were waiting for: a feature-length film following the critically acclaimed six-season run of the beloved show. Over time, both old and new characters have been added to the roster of "The Immortal Man," which will reunite us with Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) after yet another near-death experience and being fooled into thinking he wasn't destined to survive. But what's next? With a release touted for some time in late 2025, neither the streaming platform nor the creators has provided an exact date. Will we get an update soon, or do we still have yet to wait on a gathering storm where comes a tall, handsome man in a dusty black coat with a red right hand?
It's certainly been a frustrating waiting game to get answers about the future of the "Peaky Blinders." In the meantime, though, we understand that fans who are desperate to see a chain-smoking Cillian Murphy do a slow-motion walk once more might need something to watch in its place, and we've got a fine selection of shows to pick from that come from "Peaky Blinders" creator, Steven Knight. Some of these shows have come and gone, others have yet to continue, and many are thriving with the same gritty, period energy that "Peaky Blinders" has, in which case, we doff our cap to this interesting little binge list and advise you to give them all a whirl.
Taboo
By the third season of "Peaky Blinders," one star that was coming close to nearly stealing the show from Cillian Murphy was Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons. Thankfully, though, Knight helped craft a show for his supporting star to get immersed in as the leading man via the gothic and gritty eight-episode series, "Taboo." Set in 1814, Hardy (who co-created "Taboo" with Knight and his own father, Chip Hardy) plays James Delaney, an explorer and businessman who returns to England after spending 12 years in Africa and is presumed dead. His trip home follows the death of his father, who leaves his entire estate to James, along with a portion of land on the other side of the world that the East India Trading Company is eager to acquire.
From here, a battle unfolds between Delaney and one of the most powerful organizations in the country (and the world at that time), with Hardy's uneasy and mysterious loner employing all sorts of tactics to keep his opponents and inner demons at bay. Just like "Peaky Blinders," the cast is superb, courtesy of Jonathan Pryce, Stephen Graham, Michael Kelly, Jessie Buckley, and future "Avatar: Fire and Ash" foe, Oona Chaplin. Perhaps even more tense and violent than "Peaky Blinders," talk of a second season has been inconsistent ever since it ended on a cliffhanger back in 2017 (you might even say it's a taboo subject). Don't let that discourage you, though, as Hardy's at his most menacing and growling, and it's a character you really want to see return.
See
From the past of a different time to a future that's bordering on barbaric, "See" was one of the first shows to be released on Apple TV+, and like so many others on the streaming services, it is one that's immensely overlooked. Set hundreds of years from now, the world has entered a dark age like no other, as the descendants of humanity have all been born blind. Now reverting to a tribal like nature, Jason Momoa plays the enigmatic and brave Baba Voss, a leader whose world is turned upside down when he falls in love with a princess from a warring nation, who gives birth to twins that have the ability to see.
Running only for three seasons, "See" is not only a break from Knight's usual route of period dramas, but it also feels like a passion project for Momoa, who is leading the charge. For those who wanted to see more of him crushing skulls and slicing throats as Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones," you'll undoubtedly be reimbursed in this slightly ludicrous but legitimately entertaining series. Battle scenes are brilliantly orchestrated with the original edge, given that all but two of the characters in the show are completely blind, and that's even before Dave Bautista turns up in the second season as Jason Momoa's on-screen brother. There are plenty of shows that make the Apple TV+ subscription worth it, and "See" feels like a wonderful warm act to Momoa's newly released "Chief of War."
SAS: Rogue Heroes
Jack O'Connell might be a name that's only just recently caught your attention thanks to his performances as Remmick in "Sinners" and his brief appearance in "28 Years Later" as the controversial villain, Jimmy. Before these impressive turns in theaters, he's been a WWII soldier with ridiculous amounts of swagger in Steven Knight's action-packed drama, "SAS: Rogue Heroes," which debuted in 2022. Written by Knight and directed by Tom Shankland and Stephen Woolfenden, the show chronicles the origins of the British Army's Special Air Service. O'Connell plays Lieutenant Colonel Paddy Mayne alongside an impressive collection of British stars, chronicling, with historical accuracy, the missions that the division embarked on during the Western Desert Campaign in North Africa during World War II.
Much like "Peaky Blinders," the brawny "Rogue Heroes" is a team effort, in which O'Connell has taken a leading role. Backed by the likes of Dominic West ("The Wire") and Connor Swindells ("Barbie," "Sex Education"), the show wields the same sharp storytelling Knight has been known for, as well as being crammed with some impressive action set-pieces to boot. Feeling almost like a British-based "Band of Brothers," the show has already released two seasons and has been renewed for a third. We'd advise giving this a look before O'Connell's name inevitably gets bigger in the future.
A Thousand Blows
The last show on this list is the most recent and perhaps one that any fan of Netflix's "Adolescence" might want to fire up, given how much of its cast from that critically acclaimed series ends up in this one. A joint project developed by Knight and Stephen Graham, "A Thousand Blows" is set in London's East End in 1880 and follows the story of Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby), a Jamaican immigrant who finds himself becoming a rising star in the underground bare-knuckle boxing world.
At the same time, he crosses paths with Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), leader of the true-life, all-female pick-pocketing gang, The Forty Elephants, who rob from the rich and, well, that's it. Graham plays the boxer-to-beat and organizer of the bare-knuckle circuit, Henry "Sugar" Goodson, who has both Mary and Hezekiah in his sights at a time when his sport is on the decline and he, as a worn-down champ, is fighting against the rise of professional boxing.
With only the first season released so far and a second on the way, "A Thousand Blows" really does feel like another "Peaky Blinders" in the best way possible. It hits with the same level of drama, layered characters, and a commanding performance from Graham, who steps into the ring with a supporting cast that shines. Get ready to rumble, and give it a watch so you can brag to everyone else that you caught it before it became the hit it has every potential to be.