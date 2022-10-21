Chief Of War: Everything We Know So Far About Jason Momoa's New Limited Series

Along with writing and serving as executive producer on "Chief of War," Jason Momoa will also star in the show. Details about his character are being kept under wraps. Another actor joining the Apple TV+ series is Temuera Morrison, who is slated to portray King Kahekili, the King of Maui. The real-life figure is remembered as a noted warrior chief who nearly destroyed his own country. Morrison's other credits include the "Aquaman" films, where he plays Thomas Curry, Momoa's on-screen father.

Morrison is best known for headlining the Disney+ television series "The Book of Boba Fett," which is set in the "Star Wars" universe. Before that, he appeared in "The Mandalorian," "Once Were Warriors," and "Moana," among other projects.

There's no trailer for "Chief of War" yet, but filming is reported to be currently underway in New Zealand with Bay of Islands standing in for 18th century Hawaii (via The New Zealand Herald).