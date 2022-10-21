Chief Of War: Everything We Know So Far About Jason Momoa's New Limited Series
Following Apple TV+'s post-apocalyptic drama series "See," Jason Momoa is getting ready for his next major project with the streamer. The "Aquaman" star will co-create, write and star in "Chief of War," a historical drama series that received a nine-episode straight-to-series order in April. The project marks Momoa's first writing venture on television.
While the series is still in its early development stages, we have new information about its star cast. "Chief of War" will reunite Momoa with his former "Aquaman" colleague Temuera Morrison. Here's all we know about "Chief of War" so far!
What is Chief of War about?
As per the description shared by Variety, the "Chief of War" series focuses on a time of history that "follows the story of the unification and colonization of Hawaii" and focuses on the subject matter from an indigenous point of view. The project appears to have been birthed from Momoa's personal passions; the actor has always shown his love and appreciation for his Hawaiian heritage — Momoa's father is of native Hawaiian and Samoan descent, while his mother has Pawnee ancestry.
Judging from the show's description, the series might take us back to the time between 1795 and 1810 when leader Kamehameha I united the Hawaiian islands into one royal kingdom after many years of conflict. Whether Momoa, however, will play the great King of Hawaii is yet to be known.
Meet the star cast of Chief of War
Along with writing and serving as executive producer on "Chief of War," Jason Momoa will also star in the show. Details about his character are being kept under wraps. Another actor joining the Apple TV+ series is Temuera Morrison, who is slated to portray King Kahekili, the King of Maui. The real-life figure is remembered as a noted warrior chief who nearly destroyed his own country. Morrison's other credits include the "Aquaman" films, where he plays Thomas Curry, Momoa's on-screen father.
Morrison is best known for headlining the Disney+ television series "The Book of Boba Fett," which is set in the "Star Wars" universe. Before that, he appeared in "The Mandalorian," "Once Were Warriors," and "Moana," among other projects.
There's no trailer for "Chief of War" yet, but filming is reported to be currently underway in New Zealand with Bay of Islands standing in for 18th century Hawaii (via The New Zealand Herald).
The crew behind Chief of War
Joining Momoa as co-creator is screenwriter Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, and the duo has previously collaborated on the story for the action-adventure film "The Last Manhunt." Momoa also starred in the 2018 action-thriller movie "Braven" which was co-written by Pa'a Sibbett. The list of executive producers includes Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Doug Jung, with Jung also serving as showrunner on "Chief of War." Justin Chon has been roped in to direct the series' first two episodes, along with executive producing them. With the series being filmed at present, we should hopefully get to learn more about its release date soon!