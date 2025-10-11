A Maligned Horror Remake Starring Tom Welling Was A Baffling Box Office Success

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"If everybody else is making remakes and they want to pay me money to make a remake of an old movie of mine, why not?" Those are the words of horror maestro John Carpenter speaking to IGN in 2005. At the time, we were still several months away from the release of "The Fog," a remake of his simple yet very effective 1980 ghost story.

Carpenter's original film was a decent hit and, though it paled in comparison to the monster that was "Halloween" from two years earlier, it remains a favorite within the filmmaker's catalog. In 2005, Sony Pictures set about remaking the movie with a bigger budget and a trendy cast that included "Smallville" star Tom Welling, "Hellboy" lead Selma Blair, and then-up-and-comer Maggie Grace.

The result? Quite arguably one of the worst horror remakes of all time. All the same, though it wasn't a big hit, it managed to make enough at the box office to be considered a success. That's pretty surprising, if not baffling, in hindsight.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at the "Fog" remake in honor of its 20th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, what was going on in the realm of mainstream horror at the time, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?