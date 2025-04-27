30 Years Ago, A John Carpenter Box Office Bomb Marked A Turning Point For The Horror Master

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I had much higher hopes." Those are the words of "Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill when asked by the folks at the Alamo Drafthouse what he thought of 1995's "Village of the Damned." Hamill also noted that "The Wolf Rilla one is still the best." Indeed, Rilla's 1960 version of the story is regarded as one of the best horror movies of the '60s to this day. Unfortunately, despite the remake being put in the hands of an unquestioned horror master, it didn't have the same impact.

Advertisement

The horror master in question is John Carpenter, one of the best horror directors of all time thanks to his work on movies such as "Halloween" and "The Thing," among many others. Carpenter has even been dubbed "the horror master" and it's a title nobody questions, despite the fact that he hasn't directed a feature film in nearly 15 years. But this remake, which he helmed 15 years before mostly leaving the director's chair behind, marked a real turning point for the heralded filmmaker. It was dead on arrival and it soon became clear that Carpenter's best days were behind him.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at Carpenter's "Village of the Damned" in honor of its 30th anniversary. We'll go over how the movie came to be, how Carpenter ended up being the man behind the camera, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?

Advertisement