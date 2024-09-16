Crimson Tide Sparked A Feud Between Denzel Washington & Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino may be one of the finest filmmakers in the world, but he has built up quite the reputation over the years as a contentious man. He's nursed grudges against actors, executives, and film critics; he even slapped producer Don Murphy during a run-in at a West Hollywood restaurant. That said, I know lots of people who've worked with Tarantino, and every single one would happily work with him again. He can be intense and exacting to an exhausting degree, but at the end of the day he loves making movies and, according to those I know who've collaborated with him, he wants everyone on his sets to love the experience as much as he does.

I do, however, think he had a brat period, and I think it switched on and off between his Cannes coronation in 1994 with "Pulp Fiction" and the lead-up to the making of "Kill Bill." This was when he seemed on the verge of becoming a professional talk show guest. Tarantino was a first-rate provocateur, and, oftentimes, I got the sense his interviewer might be angling for a part in his next movie (because there were a ton of syndicated talk shows back then, and he did just about all of them).

Everyone wanted a piece of Tarantino around this time, and he was happy to carve off a slice if the money was right. Jerry Bruckheimer was especially enamored of his gift for distinctive dialogue; he could see moviegoers were responding to his pop culture-laden banter, and wanted some of that flavor in his blockbuster action movies. While it wasn't a seamless blending of sensibilities, the writing was plenty sharp. But there was one case on Tony Scott's "Crimson Tide" where Tarantino indulged his most troubling tendency, and this set off a long feud with star Denzel Washington.