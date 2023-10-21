Is The Thing 2 Happening? John Carpenter Could Be Involved With A Sequel Or Reboot

John Carpenter's "The Thing" is a movie so cold and miserable you feel it in your bones as you watch it.

Pitting a group of U.S. civilians at an Arctic research station against a shape-shifting alien that can convincingly imitate other living organisms, Carpenter's 1982 sci-fi/horror flick notoriously bombed upon its initial release in theaters. Over 40 years later, though, it's now justly regarded as a masterclass in genre filmmaking. With its incredibly gory practical creature effects (which are as gross as they ever were) and bleak-as-hell atmosphere, Carpenter's nihilistic exercise in paranoia has aged far more gracefully than the gung-ho Reagan-era entertainment the masses were flocking to at the time it was made.

As a film ahead of its time that would go on to find a much larger fanbase thanks to home media, it was inevitable that Carpenter's "The Thing" would return in some new form (pun sort of intended). But with the film's commercial failure having killed the prospect of an immediate film sequel, its story would instead continue in a series of Dark Horse comic books published in the early 1990s. Ever since then, there's been on-and-off talk of a movie sequel — one that would involve Carpenter in some kind of creative capacity. The real question is, would he go so far as to actually get off his couch to direct it?

To be clear, I'm not knocking him. Carpenter is one of the rare directors of a certain age who seems content to generally chillax and casually enjoy his twilight years, and for that, he has my respect. Nevertheless, he's shown signs of wanting to get back in the saddle lately, even going so far as to hint that a "Thing" film sequel or reboot is being actively developed. Here's what we know.