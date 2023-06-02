John Carpenter Directed A New TV Series Remotely From His House

For years now, fans have been wondering if John Carpenter would ever direct again. The last film the horror master helmed was "The Ward" in 2010. Since then, he's been content to hang out, play video games, and release music. But it looks like Carpenter has finally gotten back behind the camera, and that's worth getting excited about. The filmmaker recently appeared at the Texas Frightmare Weekend where he revealed he directed a new TV series called "John Carpenter's Suburban Screams." It's unclear if Carpenter helmed the entire series or just an episode or two. Either way, though, it's thrilling to know we're finally getting something new helmed by John Freakin' Carpenter.

However, this is no normal directing job for the filmmaker. While the show was shot in Prague, it looks like Carpenter never left his house. Instead, he managed to direct things remotely, which sounds kind of crazy and also kind of cool. While some might prefer to think of Carpenter on set calling the shots, I think the news that he's returned to direct at all is worth celebrating. Welcome back, John Carpenter!