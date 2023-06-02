John Carpenter Directed A New TV Series Remotely From His House
For years now, fans have been wondering if John Carpenter would ever direct again. The last film the horror master helmed was "The Ward" in 2010. Since then, he's been content to hang out, play video games, and release music. But it looks like Carpenter has finally gotten back behind the camera, and that's worth getting excited about. The filmmaker recently appeared at the Texas Frightmare Weekend where he revealed he directed a new TV series called "John Carpenter's Suburban Screams." It's unclear if Carpenter helmed the entire series or just an episode or two. Either way, though, it's thrilling to know we're finally getting something new helmed by John Freakin' Carpenter.
However, this is no normal directing job for the filmmaker. While the show was shot in Prague, it looks like Carpenter never left his house. Instead, he managed to direct things remotely, which sounds kind of crazy and also kind of cool. While some might prefer to think of Carpenter on set calling the shots, I think the news that he's returned to direct at all is worth celebrating. Welcome back, John Carpenter!
'It was awesome'
During Texas Frightmare Weekend (via Prague Reporter), Carpenter took the stage and dropped some info about his return to directing, "John Carpetner's Suburban Screams." As the "Halloween" filmmaker put it:
"I just finished directing, remotely, a TV series called Suburban Screams – 'John Carpenter's Suburban Screams' [...] It was filmed in Prague, and I sat on my couch and directed it. It was awesome."
Carpenter has become kind of famous among his fans for being the type of guy happy to just sit at home playing video games, while occasionally venturing out to play a concert or appear at an event. The fact that he was able to direct from his living room feels like a game changer — maybe he'll do it again! While Carpenter didn't provide details, I'm guessing he called all the shots via Skype or Zoom, or something along those lines. The future is here, folks! If John Carpenter wants to direct more stuff from his couch, I'm all for it. I'll take all the Carrpenter I can get!
As for "John Carpenter's Suburban Screams," there's next to no info available just yet. But based on that title, I'm guessing this is some sort of horror anthology series set in suburbia. Unless I'm completely wrong! No matter how this shakes out, I'm just thrilled to know Carpenter is directing again.