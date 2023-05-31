The Thing 2: John Carpenter Is 'Sworn To Secrecy,' But Teases A Sequel To His Horror Classic

John Carpenter's "The Thing" is a perfect movie with a perfect ending. The Master of Horror's bleak-and-ultra-gory adaptation of John W. Campbell's sci-fi horror novella "Who Goes There?" was a box office bomb when released to theaters in June 1982, but time has been more than kind to the film. It's now considered one of the greatest horror films ever made, if not one of the greatest films, period. Set at a United States research station in Antarctica, the movie explores what happens when a creature capable of assimilating human lifeforms sets a group of snowbound, stir-crazy men against each other. It's a gripping paranoid thriller, a blisteringly cynical commentary on race relations, and a dazzlingly squeamish showcase for the practical effects work of the retired maestro Rob Bottin.

Just about everything that made Carpenter's "The Thing" is impossible to duplicate today. No studio would ever invest that heavily in Bottin's elaborate creature creations, nor would they allow an R-rated horror movie to end on such an unsettlingly quiet note (won't anyone think of the Cinemascores!). Perhaps most crucially, it'd be hard to track down character actors as vividly identifiable as Wilford Brimley, Charles Hallahan, Richard Dysart, and Donald Moffat.

When Universal tried to capitalize on the original film's popularity in 2011, they coughed up the badly compromised prequel, which was confusingly also titled "The Thing." When that movie also bombed, the potential for a franchise seemingly went up in flames with it.

Most horror fans are happy to leave the perfection of Carpenter's movie alone. But Carpenter, who's typically down on sequels, has left the door to a follow-up cracked open of late. And he just teased the possibility of "The Thing 2" again.