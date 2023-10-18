Killers Of The Flower Moon's Quest For Osage Authenticity Reinvigorated Forgotten Traditions

It seems more and more like audiences, critics, and creatives alike are taking an extensive look at which kinds of filmmakers get to tell which particular stories. Historically, of course, white men have predominantly exerted their influence over every genre and culture — regardless of whether or not it was truly their place to wade into such waters in the first place. Yet even this can be subject to intense debate. To use a recent, high-profile example, it's a fine line between "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan omitting the actual bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to make such horrific acts hit that much harder ... versus interpretations that claim neglecting to focus on the suffering of Japan was a crucial misstep.

It's into this potential quagmire that legendary director Martin Scorsese is releasing "Killers of the Flower Moon." Based on the 2017 book by author David Grann, the film documents the sinister string of real-life murders inflicted upon the Indigenous Osage Nation tribe during the 1920s — all because of the oil deposits found on their plot of Oklahoma land. Naturally, Scorsese has received plenty of scrutiny for choosing to tackle such an incisive topic for his latest film. According to most early reactions out of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (including /Film's review), the final result is a wonderfully nuanced and self-reflexive portrait of the damage wrought by greedy, colonizing white men.

So how did everyone involved manage to pull this off? During a recent press conference attended by /Film's Ethan Anderton, the director was asked precisely this question. According to Scorsese, not only did he and his production team strive to uphold the authenticity of the Osage people, but his efforts even helped unearth and preserve traditions long since forgotten.