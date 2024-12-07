The Two Horror Classics James Gunn Tried (And Failed) To Remake

Before he became the head of DC Studios, James Gunn made low-budget horror comedies for Troma Entertainment, the company behind disreputable splatterfests like "The Toxic Avenger" and "Class of Nuke 'Em High." After that, he directed "Slither," a gross-out treat about alien slugs invading a small town and turning the residents into monsters. These days, Gunn is mostly known for superhero flicks, but his horror credentials are undeniable. Unfortunately, he never got the chance to put his own stamp on two bona fide genre classics, leaving us to wonder what could have been.

There are several unrealized Gunn projects out there, but his planned remakes of "Creature from the Black Lagoon" and "It's Alive" would have allowed him to lean into the macabre sensibilities that brought him to the dance in the first place. The former is a good, old-fashioned monster movie that paints humans as the real villains. "It's Alive," meanwhile, is a pitch-dark comedy about the woes of parenting and mutant babies.

Gunn's socially conscious and ghoulishly humored brand of storytelling could have brought some fun ideas to these premises, but it wasn't to be. So, without further ado, let's find out what happened to the ill-fated projects.