30 Years Ago, Disney's Goofy Box Office Misfire Birthed A Generational Cult Classic

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"'A Goofy Movie' is probably the most unexpected Disney film to have ever garnered cult classic status." Those are the words of Lex Briscuso writing for /Film in 2022, and she had a point. Released in 1995, the film is centered on Goofy, who was, for decades, a supporting character in the larger Disney animated universe. Yet, 30 years ago, he got to take center stage in a theatrical feature film that is a father/son tale, a road trip comedy, a musical, a love story, and at times perhaps the best animated concert film ever made.

It runs in defiance of what we often associate with a classic Disney animated movie. It also resonated with the generation of '90s kids who grew up with it, elevating it to downright legendary status over the years. Just mention the name Powerline to people of a certain age and the reaction will be akin to bringing up any other huge pop star who exists in the real world. That's why it's quite surprising to look back at the film's journey now, as it wasn't a hit at the box office — far from it, actually. Its success was almost an accident, it seems.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "A Goofy Movie" in honor of its 30th anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, why its theatrical release was a sticking point behind the scenes at Disney, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the years that followed, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?

