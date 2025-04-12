20 Years Ago, A Panned Ryan Reynolds Box Office Hit Kept The Horror Remake Craze Alive

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"It was a story that was definitely worth retelling. There are legions of fans out there that would love to see this story told." Those are the words of Ryan Reynolds speaking with RadioFree.com in 2005 about the "Amityville Horror" remake, which came about right as he was rocketing up Hollywood's A-list. "The first one, with all due respect to the people that were a part of it ... I just don't think it stood the test of time at all."

Whether or not one agrees with Reynolds' sentiment about 1979's "The Amityville Horror," which was inspired by an infamous true story, Hollywood was ready to sign on the dotted line based on this logic at the time. Not only was Reynolds a rising star, but horror remakes of previous hits were also all the rage in the early 2000s. It almost seemed like a license to print money. Whether or not the movie was any good almost felt irrelevant, as this remake would go on to prove when it arrived in theaters.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "The Amityville Horror" remake in honor of its 20th anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, how it became the latest entry in the remake craze at the time, why Reynolds took things a little too far during production, what happened when the movie opened theatrically, what occurred in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it two decades removed. Let's dig in, shall we?

