The Correct Order To Watch The Amityville Horror Movies

On November 13, 1974, at 112 Ocean Ave. in Amityville, New York, a young man named Ronald DeFeo woke up in the middle of the night, took up a shotgun, and went from room to room in his home, systematically murdering six members of his family. DeFeo was apprehended by the police. At first, DeFeo claimed the murders were mob-related, but he later confessed to committing the crimes himself. He was sentenced to 25 years to life for his crimes. DeFeo died in prison in 2021.

DeFeo's murders became notorious with the publication of Jay Anson's nonfiction book "The Amityville Horror" in 1977. After the killings, the Lutz family moved into 112 Ocean Ave., and they claimed to experience a panoply of paranormal phenomena. Flies mobbed the building, and the entire Lutz family reported hearing eerie voices. George Lutz, the family patriarch, claimed to be possessed by a demonic presence that was driving him to kill his family. The Lutzes called in a priest, who claimed to experience stigmata while blessing the property.

The book was such a hit that director Stuart Rosenberg adapted it into a feature film in 1979. The film, too, was a hit, and the Amityville haunting made its way into popular paranormal lore. Even Ed and Lorraine Warren, the ghost hunters made famous by "The Conjuring" films, visited the house on Ocean Ave. to suss out the ghosts that might be living there. A follow-up book was written, and many movie sequels came out over the years. It wouldn't be until much later that the Lutzes would come forward and say that "The Amityville Horror" was a deliberate hoax on their part.

That hasn't stopped Hollywood, however. Indeed, as of this writing, there are 60 movies based on the Amityville haunting.

For God's sake, read below.