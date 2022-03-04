Horror Fans Rejoice: Amityville Is Finally Going To Space, Whatever That Means

The "Amityville in Space" news is as unsurprising as it gets for this, the most erratic of mainstream horror entities. Calling it a franchise is a stretch — because Amityville is a real location in Long Island, it's up for grabs when it comes to movies.

Lionsgate is the current rights holder to Jay Anson's 1977 book, but the Amityville haunting has inspired an incredible hodge-podge of re-imaginings and new chapters over the past 40-odd years. Highlights include the bonkers-in-Yonkers 1982 sequel "Amityville II: The Possession," which primed the pump for off-the-wall bastardizations of the original template with a sleazy incest subplot and a random Burt Young, but you ain't seen nothing yet. While the 1979 movie was a haunting and possession story, subsequent films in the same universe have incorporated magic clocks ("Amityville: It's About Time"), a sacrificial cult and haunted movie theater ("The Amityville Playhouse"), sharks ("Amityville Island"), werewolves, ("The Amityville Moon"), and, inexplicably, "Amityville Scarecrow" just released in January of this year. Perhaps the wildest member of the Amityville Cinema Club is "The Amityville Vibrator," which is about precisely what you think it's about. In his Quarantine Stream recommendation of 1992 film "Amityville: It's About Time," /Film's Chris Evangelista hits the nail on the head regarding the appeal of these movies: "Yes, it's very silly. Yes, the plot makes almost no sense. And yet..."

Which is exactly why this writer will watch every ill-advised Amityville entry she can get her hands on. If you can't handle me at my "Amityville Vibrator," you don't deserve me at my '05 "Amityville Horror" remake.