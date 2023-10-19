Halloween II May Have Never Happened Had John Carpenter Not Been Sued Over The Fog

In the 2012 making-of documentary "The Nightmare Isn't Over: The Making of Halloween II," producer Irwin Yablans admits it was he who pushed John Carpenter to make "Halloween II." Carpenter, as most horror nuts might be able to tell you, wasn't really interested in making a sequel to "Halloween," feeling that the story had reached an effective conclusion. In Murray Leeder's 2013 "Halloween" entry into the Devil's Advocates essay book series, Carpenter admitted that when he sat down to write "Halloween II," he had nothing but beer and a complete lack of ideas. Carpenter admits that he only decided that Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) should be the sister of the killer, Michael Myers, out of sheer desperation.

But Yablans insisted on a sequel because "Halloween" made so much money. Horror fans may know that "Halloween" was made for a tiny budget of about $300,000, but netted over $70 million at the box office. As any producer might, Yablans wanted to replicate that success right away. He was able to convince Carpenter to return to make a "Halloween II," provided Carpenter was allowed to make another film — one he was far more interested in — first.

No papers were signed on this matter, it seems. And as it so happens, one of Yablan's professional colleagues, Robert Rehme, stood in his way. Thanks to a chance encounter at Cannes, Rehme found out about Yablans' plans to make "Halloween II," and swooped in to poach a project.

Legal action ensued. Yablans recalls the incident well on camera in "The Nightmare Isn't Over."