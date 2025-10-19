If your eyes are getting weary, your back is getting tight, and you're sitting in traffic on the Queensborough Bridge tonight, then you just might be watching "The King of Queens".

The CBS sitcom, starring Kevin James as a doofy working-class husband and his more uptight wife, played by "Saved by the Bell" veteran Leah Remini, originally aired for nine seasons from 1998 to 2007, additionally becoming a syndication mainstay. For me, it aired on UPN after reruns of other syndicated shows like "The Simpsons" or "Friends," and I grew to enjoy its formulaic comforts, its depiction of marriage as low-level warfare, and its representation of less well-off Americans. It was a little bit of "Home Improvement," a little bit of "Married... with Children," and a lot a bit of Kevin James' endearing, accessible charms.

Were you also a fan of the show? Then you might be wondering what happened to the cast of 'The King of Queens." We've got you covered with updates on all the main players.