Why Ben Stiller Doesn't Act In Severance

For as long as we've known him, Ben Stiller has been a writer and director as much as he's been an actor. The son of famed comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, Ben Stiller made a name for himself first by creating the short-lived but influential comedy series "The Ben Stiller Show," then by directing, co-writing and starring in the Gen-X film staple "Reality Bites."

Advertisement

From that point on, Stiller starred in everything from hit comedies like "Meet the Parents" to cult classics like "Zoolander" and emotionally grounded dramedies like "Brad's Status." Many of his most iconic roles were in his own movies, including the gloriously slow-witted Derek Zoolander and the prima donna action movie star Tugg Speedman in "Tropic Thunder."

Then, a one-two punch of underperforming films (first his self-serious "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" and then the much anticipated but little seen "Zoolander 2") led Stiller to return to working in television and, eventually, bring his biggest success to life with Apple TV+'s "Severance," with Stiller having directed many of the show's best episodes. With the series having recently concluded its second season in dramatic fashion, many viewers have wondered whether Stiller might be saving a role for himself in the hotly anticipated "Severance" season 3.

Advertisement

But don't hold your breath — because, according to Stiller himself, that's not going to happen any time soon.