The Ben Stiller Box Office Misfire That Paved The Way For Severance

Steve Conrad's script for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" envisions Walter (Stiller) not as a put-upon sad sack like in earlier renditions of the story, but as a lonely romantic soul who has long put the concerns of others first. He's closer to a quirkier, more soft-spoken George Bailey from "It's a Wonderful Life" than a henpecked "loser" like he is in both Thurber's short story and McLeod's film. Stiller's movie also sympathizes with the plight of the working class the way that Frank Capra classic does; in his rendition of this tale, Walter's exploits are as much about him trying to save his and his coworkers' jobs at Life magazine as they are about him standing up for himself and living his life to the fullest (more so, even).

When you combine all that with Walter's struggle to reconcile who he is in his real life with the person he imagines being in his wildest waking fantasies (a character with two distinct identities and personalities, you say? Almost like his mind has been ... severed?), Stiller's fascination with Erickson's script suddenly starts to make all the more sense.

Admittedly, the sequences where Walter daydreams strike an irreverent tone that doesn't recall the weirdness of "Severance" so much as the fake movie trailers at the start of "Tropic Thunder." (It doesn't help that many of them riff directly on well-known films, like when Walter imagines himself aging backwards, Benjamin Button-style.) However, the scenes of Walter spending time with his family, chatting with his kindly workplace crush Cheryl (Kristen Wiig), or being mocked by his slimeball boss Ted (future "Severance" star Adam Scott, whose evil beard is practically its own character) almost feel like a test run for the domestic and workplace drama on Stiller and Erickson's Apple series. Even the way Stiller and cinematographer Stuart Dryburgh depict the interiors of Life's headquarters (a glass and concrete jungle of glacial blues, grays, and whites where Walter is often made to look small) brings to mind innies wandering the severed floor in the Lumon Industries building.

"Walter Mitty" is very much the missing link between Stiller's filmmaking past and his future with "Severance." He hadn't refined the mix of wholesome earnestness and acerbic offbeat satire he delivers with that show just yet, but you can see him striving to get the balance of ingredients in that delicate formula just right. Like so much of his earlier work, perhaps it's time Stiller's "Walter Mitty" got its own reexamination.