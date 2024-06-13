The Book Of Boba Fett Intentionally Copied Patton Oswalt's Star Wars Filibuster

Over the past 20-odd years, the rise of geek culture has been something absolutely wild to witness. For members of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, the popularity of comic book movies, sci-fi/fantasy franchises, and other attendant IP has always been the norm, while for us in the Gen X or millennial generations, it's been a roller coaster of emotions. There was the rising exhilaration of seeing characters and material long regarded as merely silly or lesser-than suddenly legitimized in a big way, followed by the over-the-hill period we're living through right now, in which many feel groggily hungover by the chokehold that comic book movies and cinematic universes have had on populist cinema for the last several years.

There's a bit of a monkey's paw aspect to all of this, where growing up being bullied and made fun of for loving comics and geek media saw the rise of geek culture feel initially like revenge, then victory, and now villainy; as some superhero movie once said, "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain." The dreams long held by geeks like me became reality because the geeks themselves became the ones able to actually make them happen.

That cycle can best be observed in the instance of comedian and actor Patton Oswalt delivering a hilariously improvised (and, of course, well-informed) filibuster pitch for "Star Wars: Episode VII" during a fifth season episode of "Parks and Recreation." Oswalt's deliriously nerdy pitch included a resurrection scene for Boba Fett, and when such a scene was eventually shot for real as part of Disney+'s "The Book of Boba Fett," the show intentionally copied Oswalt's exact description.