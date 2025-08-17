Several Seinfeld Scenes Were Reshot To Feature A Major Guest Star

"Seinfeld" is often regarded as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, and for good reason. Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, the hit NBC comedy was unlike any other show on television. It consistently kept taking risks with its plots, stories, structure, and, most importantly, jokes. A wealth of talented writers, coupled with its exceptionally funny ensemble cast, boosted "Seinfeld" from just another laugh track-laden comedy into prime water cooler television. But it didn't happen all at once. The series shared a commonality with a lot of great NBC sitcoms, such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation," in that its first season was still figuring out its sense of identity. While each subsequent season would embolden the series' confidence in itself, there were still some hiccups along the way regarding the casting of smaller, important roles.

Phil Bruns was the first actor to play Jerry's dad, Morty, in the series' second episode, "The Stakeout." The "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman" star was ultimately recast because his understated performance didn't play well. David and Seinfeld wanted a more curmudgeonly presence in the role, so Barney Martin served as his replacement in the following season ("The Pony Remark") and played Morty for the rest of the series. It's pretty funny this isn't the only time a parental figure of a core "Seinfeld" character was replaced by another actor after a single appearance.

In the season 4 episode, "The Handicap Spot," George Costanza (Jason Alexander) finds himself in a predicament when he borrows his father's car — only to have it comically vandalized after pulling a last-minute parking job in a handicap spot. He naturally attempts to lay the blame elsewhere, but it comes back to bite him when dad receives the brunt of it during a ceremony celebrating his work with the handicapped. Frank Costanza's inaugural appearance featured actor John Randolph as the father of his inconsiderate offspring. This was yet another case where, despite being a good actor, he just didn't feel right in the part. Jerry Stiller was brought in at the suggestion of writer Larry Charles for his sophomore appearance in season 5's "The Puffy Shirt" and all the way until the series' end. In the meantime, syndicated reruns of "The Handicap Spot" didn't help with the transition in Larry David's eyes.