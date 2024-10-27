Why Seinfeld Replaced Phil Bruns As Jerry's Dad After Season 1

"Seinfeld" was famously a grower in terms of popularity. The sitcom struggled in the Nielsen ratings throughout its first three seasons before rising in season 4 and, finally, becoming the juggernaut that it would continue to be until the gang called it quits at the end of season 9.

To get there, Seinfeld and co-creator Larry David had to tweak the formula a little to set the show apart from more amiable hit sitcoms like "Cheers" and "The Cosby Show." For folks familiar with Seinfeld's stand-up through his appearances on HBO comedy specials or "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," this irascibility was surprising. Sometimes, the show got downright mean — never nastier than the dispatching of George's bride-to-be Susan (Heidi Swedberg) in the classic episode "The Invitations."

Seinfeld himself got more acerbic than he had been in his act, but, because he was not and has yet to be a versatile actor, he couldn't modulate his performance much. He was always going to have that legato delivery that verged on self-parody, so when it came to casting people to play off of him, it made sense to lean into abrasiveness. They eventually went in this direction with his father Morty, who was played to blustery perfection by Barney Martin, but early on in the run, they had a different kind of papa in mind for Jerry.