Matthew Perry And Matt LeBlanc Once Competed For The Same 'Horrible' Movie

There are a lot of actors in the world and only a finite amount of roles, so it's not usually surprising to hear that two actors who worked together both tried out for the same role at some point. Heck, the guys from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" even met while auditioning for the same roles in New York City, so there's a lot of actor crossover at different auditions. One of the more surprising battles for a role, however, comes from the late Matthew Perry and his "Friends" co-star, Matt LeBlanc. The two would become close friends while filming the 10 seasons of "Friends," but once upon a time in the mid-1990s, they were role rivals for the starring role in... a movie about a baseball-playing ape. I know animals playing sports were really big in the 90s, thanks to "Air Bud," but "Ed" arrived the year before. So maybe we can thank "Dunston Checks In."

In the retrospective "Friends — 'Til the End : The One With All Ten Years," LeBlanc revealed that his very first movie was the 1996 kids flick "Ed," and Matthew Perry had almost gotten the role instead of him!