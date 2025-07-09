The Complete Once Upon A Time Family Tree Explained

The easiest way to understand the "Once Upon a Time" family tree is to start with one of its outermost branches — young Henry Mills, the once orphaned child who plays an instrumental role in saving his fairy tale family from the various curses placed on them (or, in some cases, by them). Henry was born in the Land Without Magic to two human parents who were (unbeknownst to one another) refugees of Fairy Tale Land. Having separated before the pregnancy was discovered, Henry's biological mother gave birth to him alone and made the difficult decision to give him up for adoption. He is ultimately adopted by the mayor of the small, peculiar town of Storybrooke, Maine.

Despite what she feels are her best efforts, Henry's relationship with his adoptive mother is cold and unsatisfying, and he develops a closer friendship with his elementary school teacher Mary Margaret Blanchard (Ginnifer Goodwin) — with whom he shares an even deeper bond than either of them immediately realizes. For the time being, however, she simply gives him a large storybook to help him process his feelings. Upon flipping through its pages, Henry becomes convinced that the characters and stories are all real, and thus becomes determined to bring his estranged birth mother with him to Storybrooke so that she can lift the curse placed on the town by his adoptive mother.

About a decade (and, like, five separate reality-altering curses) later, Henry triumphantly leaves Storybrooke behind to explore the New Fairy Tale Land, and soon falls in love with a woman he recognized as Cinderella (Dania Ramirez). They have a daughter named Lucy, who coincidentally has to embark on a quest similar to Henry's from when he was boy, though this time it is an adult Henry (now played by Andrew J. West) who must remember the magic to save his family.