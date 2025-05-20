The Zootopia 2 Trailer Is Barely A Trailer (Because Disney Knows It's Gonna Make A Billion Dollars Anyway)

I suppose that technically counts as a trailer? The only real inkling we get about the plot here is that "Zootopia 2" will pit Nick and Judy against a mysterious, hooded new enemy who seems suspiciously similar to the Wolf/Death from "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." (Between that and the villain inspiring Jack O'Connell's vampiric Remmick from "Sinners," the "Puss in Boots" sequel has proven to be quite influential, and deservedly so.) Also, it seems there will be a whole lot of new additions joining the returning favorites, with even the "Godfather"-inspired Mr. Big (Maurice LeMarche) apparently making a comeback.

Speaking of which, the broad Italian stereotypes on display in the Mr. Big scenes are but one of many reasons why the subtext in "Zootopia" is kind of a mess (a charming one, but a mess all the same) when you get down to brass tacks about what the movie is really trying to say about discrimination and prejudice in the real world. Couple that with both Nick and Judy being police officers this time around, and one does wonder how "Zootopia 2" will fare critically arriving in 2025.

Then again, Disney is firmly in its coward ... er, don't ruffle any feathers era at the moment, whether that means effectively erasing a trans storyline from the Pixar Disney+ series "Win or Lose" or having the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" re-imagine its predecessor in the most aggressively safe manner possible. So, don't be surprised if the "Zootopia" sequel borrows a page from the same book as "Moana 2" and takes a somewhat less ambitious approach when it comes to carrying over the first movie's themes and commentary (for better or for worse).

"Zootopia 2" opens in theaters on November 26, 2025. Its official synopsis reads as follows: