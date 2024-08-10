Zootopia 2 Footage Reaction: Disney Heads To The Marsh With Ke Huy Quan As Gary The Snake [D23]

Nearly a decade after "Zootopia" became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time (unadjusted for inflation), Walt Disney Animation is finally bringing Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) back to the big screen. /Film's Jacob Hall is on the ground at this year's D23 convention in Anaheim, and was in the room when Goodwin took the stage, announcing the inclusion of a new character in this animal-friendly sequel: Gary, a friendly looking snake voiced by Ke Huy Quan. Described as "a wanted reptile Judy and Nick are trying to find," he's about the goofiest looking viper I've ever met.

IGN

An exclusive clip of "Zootopia 2" was previewed, showing that Judy and her foxy partner Nick are known investigators after the events of the first film. The clip, less than a minute long, sets up where the film might be taking place: "Marsh Market," a neighborhood for semi-aquatic animals. One of those is Nibbles, a beaver who catches Judy and Nick up to date on local lingo by exchanging some stereotypical Southern-accented chatter with a walrus.

The aesthetic of Market Marsh, described by Jacob as "redneck chic," evokes Southern coastal settings such as Alabama or Louisiana. Market Marsh could well be the Zootopian equivalent of New Orleans. Like how Venice has aqua-ways built into its metropolis, the footage of Market Marsh shows aquatic animals moving across docks and sometimes through tubes.