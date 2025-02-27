Manifest TV Series Ending Explained

Before they read the script for the finale of "Manifest," the cast was operating entirely on faith. Nobody knew what was coming. "I didn't know, and I didn't bother to ask, and I don't think Jeff [Rake] would've told me anyways," Parveen Kaur told Netflix. Though Rake might have told star Josh Dallas, the actor was entirely uninterested. "I had a deal with Jeff from the very beginning that I didn't want to know how it was going to end," he told The Hollywood Reporter, "so when we did the final table read, I was in tears the whole time."

Dallas wasn't the only one who got weepy. "When I read [season 4], and when Jeff told me about it, I was moved to tears," Matt Long explained to Netflix. The entire cast seems to endorse how the series went out, even if it wound up being divisive. "They tied it up in a way that maybe some people will be mad, but I think a lot of people will be happy," Melissa Roxburgh told Netflix in a separate interview. "A show with so many loose ends and bits, it's hard to put the final stamp on and I think they did a great job." Much of the cast was grateful for how the final scene allowed the series' ensemble to say goodbye to the show together. Daryl Edwards described it as "weird" and "surreal" to have to pretend like he didn't know the cast he had spent so much time with.

Dallas said that when it came to Ben, he might as well have been walking into heaven. As for the rest of the passengers, he's hopeful about their future. "Hopefully they learn from their mistakes, and they get this amazing thing that we would all love to have as a second chance, and they get a second chance at their life and a second chance of living differently, better, kinder, and knowing what they know now, that it's all connected, and that we're all in this together, which I think is the ultimate message that the show is putting across," he related.