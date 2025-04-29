Why Jennifer Morrison's Dr. Allison Cameron Left House M.D.

Let it never be said "House, M.D." let something as insignificant as facts get in the way of a brain-tickling mystery. For eight seasons, David Shore's Fox TV drama centered around the weekly cases of the titular, misanthropic, prodigious diagnostician (Hugh Laurie, who probably isn't upset the series cost him a role in disgraced "House" producer Bryan Singer's "Superman Returns") and the team of doctors who spent almost as much time begging him to seek therapy for his assorted traumas as they did helping him diagnose his aggrieved patients. The show's actual medical accuracy ranged all over the place on a scale of remarkably correct to flaming garbage, but you know what? It had a damn effective formula, which provided a framework upon which the series' writers could hang all manner of soapy dramatics.

Advertisement

Although they would eventually escalate things to the level of having House drive his car into the home of his colleague turned ex-girlfriend Lisa Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein), the "House" writing staff started out simpler with a good old-fashioned will-they-or-won't-they. True to form, a chunk of season 1's non-medical drama centered on the romantic tension between House and the far younger Allison Cameron (Jennifer Morrison), who typically functioned as both House and his team's conscience on their "investigations." Things didn't immediately change after that, even as the series threw new factors into the mix — like House's old flame, Stacy Warner (Sela Ward), re-entering the picture — and Cameron herself began a slow-burn relationship with her peer and House's golden-haired punching bag, Robert Chase (Jesse Spencer).

Advertisement

However, as the show went on and Cameron stopped working directly under House's watchful eye, she increasingly found herself being back-burnered to make room for the newer additions to the story. Hence, by the time Morrison departed "House" for good in season 6 (save for her brief appearance in the series finale), it wasn't all that shocking. But what happened, exactly?