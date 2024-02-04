Star Trek Challenged Jennifer Morrison With A Devastating Scene In Her Audition

At the beginning of J.J. Abrams' 2009 sci-fi/action flick "Star Trek," a reboot of the beloved 1966 TV series, a Federation vessel called the U.S.S. Kelvin is attacked by a mysterious Romulan ship that appeared through a portal in space. The Romulan ship, called the Narada, cripples the Kelvin and kills its captain. The Kelvin's first officer, Commander George Kirk (Chris Hemsworth) takes command and, in a sacrificial defense measure, pilots the Kelvin on a collision course. In the violence, Commander Kirk's very pregnant wife Winona (Jennifer Morrison) is carried to an escape pod, having gone into labor. Over a communication channel, Jennifer and George bid each other farewell, and settle on a name for their son. She suggests Tiberius. He suggests Jim. The baby James T. Kirk is born as his father dies in a fiery conflagration.

This is, of course, quite different from James T. Kirk's origin as it was described in previous versions of "Star Trek" canon. The Kirk that Abrams' film follows will grow up to be quite a different person than the judicious captain we all know and love. He will also look a lot more like Chris Pine than William Shatner. Kirk's mother and father don't play a major role in the film from the prologue onward, so Morrison and Hemsworth had more or less exited the franchise.

Their short screen time, however, didn't mean an easy audition. Indeed, in a 2011 conversation with StarTrek.com, Morrison recalls the scene she was handed for her audition, and how it was very, very different from the one seen in the movie. Indeed, the imaginary scenario she was assigned was the stuff of generic, non-sci-fi thrillers.

The casting director for "Star Trek" was April Webster, and it was for her that Morrison had to audition.