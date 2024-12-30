Leah Remini's Saved By The Bell Role, Explained

Successful actors can often be gun-shy about discussing their early performances (typically because they were still honing their craft, and had to take whatever gigs were available), but Remini had no qualms about dropping by Gosselaar's podcast "Zack to the Future" in 2021 to reminisce about her six-episode stint on "Saved by the Bell."

Remini was initially terrified by the prospect of having to fit in with the main ensemble. She was particularly worried that she wouldn't be Gosselaar/Zack's type, and thus disappoint the casting director. She was especially intimidated by Gosselaar's on-again/off-again love interest on the show. As she told her one-time co-star:

"Tiffani-Amber Thiessen is so gorgeous. She was like the Little Mermaid to me. And I was just in awe of her face. In awe of her face! Everyday showing up, I was like, 'Aggghhh! She's a little mermaid. She's a little mermaid.' I felt like a fat-ass cow there. I just felt old and not pretty. Every time I put that skirt on, I was like, 'Oh my God. I look so dorky.' I was intimated by you guys."

Gosselaar assured Remini that she was an ideal screen partner for him. "There is an undeniable chemistry between you and I," he told her. "Those are real kisses. Because Tiffani and I never had a kiss like we have on these six episodes. There's not a single person that Zack comes into contact with, in my opinion, that has the chemistry that you and I had."

Hollywood is rife with horror stories about actors loathing each other, so it's refreshing to learn that Remini and Gosselaar not only got along on set, but also still have a fondness for each other to this day.