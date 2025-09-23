The 15 Most Underrated Batman Villains Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Gotham City is hell on Earth. Everywhere you turn, there's a rogue ready to do the crime and never do the time, because the GCPD channels the spirit of Inspector Clouseau and fumbles every crime scene. That's why it's up to Batman to knock some sense into these cretins and keep the streets safe. While everyone knows about the terrifying threats that the Joker, Two-Face, and the Penguin bring to the table, there are underrated Batman villains who deserve recognition for their nefariousness.
How did we determine which baddies need more of the limelight? For one, none of the names mentioned here feature in the best Batman comic book villains of all time list. Two, it took some digging and reading through DC Comics history to understand how these individuals may not be taking Gotham hostage every other day — like Joker and Bane often do — but they still pose a serious threat to the safety of every citizen in that godforsaken city.
In terms of the final ranking, it's mostly about personal preference and pop culture impact. But hey, those at the back and the front are still villainous, so it isn't like you want to deal with any of them in the first place. Here are the most underrated Batman villains, ranked.
Killer Moth
Killer Moth is the reverse Batman. While the Dark Knight suits up to protect Gotham City from evildoers, Killer Moth does the opposite: He serves the evildoers. For him, it's about defending Gotham's criminals from the likes of Batman (at a price, of course) and becoming the symbol of greed. He even owns his own Mothcave and cruises around in his own Mothmobile — talk about copyright infringement!
Unfortunately, Killer Moth isn't taken too seriously by anyone, since his abysmal track record speaks for itself. He takes loses to both Batman and Batgirl on a regular basis, never quite reaching the heights and notoriety of other villains in the DC Universe. But don't laugh at him too much, because those who do may be on the receiving end of a bloody and murderous rampage.
Drury Walker is the original Killer Moth, but there have been several people who have adopted the mantle, as well as a few impersonators. He might not have superpowers, but he does appear to have substantial wealth to fund his extracurricular activities. What's scarier than a rich man with bad intentions and time on his hands?
Firefly
Several characters have used the Firefly moniker, but the most despicable of the lot remains Garfield Lynns. Originally, like Mysterio (one of the best Spider-Man villains of all time), this bad guy used special effects tricks to fool Batman in his debut in "Detective Comics" #184. After one of DC's many (many) reboots, he developed more sinister intentions. This updated version of Firefly is an insidious pyromaniac who wants to watch Gotham City burn to the ground.
What makes him so dangerous is that if he starts a fire, he puts the Dark Knight on the back-foot immediately, since the hero needs to stop the flames and save the people from the burning building before even dealing with the rogue. If you played "Batman: Arkham Knight," you'll know exactly how much of a threat he proves to be, as you need to speed after him as he lights up various locations. Needless to say, Firefly leaves a blazing trail of danger wherever he goes.
Victor Zsasz
When it comes to an underrated Batman villain who can match the worst things the Joker has ever done, look no further than Victor Zsasz. In his mind, life doesn't matter, so by killing people, he's just helping them shuffle off this mortal coil faster. Yeah, it would probably be nice if he asked people if they share the same viewpoint before choosing their fate, but I digress. The serial killer finds his victims, offs them (normally with a knife), then carves a mark on his body to commemorate the occasion.
Much like the Clown Prince of Crime, Mr. Zsasz's greatest strength is his sheer unpredictability. By the time Batman comes to hear of his crimes, someone has already met their maker in a brutal fashion, so all he can do is try to prevent the body count from climbing higher. Make no mistake about it, when Zsasz is on the loose, the Bat needs to act immediately or the consequences could be dire.
Anarky
Some view Anarky as a villain, others see him as a hero. Born Lonnie Machin, Anarky loves, well, anarchism. He wants to overthrow governments, shock the system, and change society to what he imagines it should be. While his controversial methods put him at odds with Batman in the beginning, Anarky eventually develops into something of an anti-hero. It's only natural, because who doesn't agree that society needs a wake-up call right now? How, though, is open to debate.
In the case of Anarky, he doesn't have any superpowers, nor is he the strongest or fastest individual around. His biggest asset is his mind, especially his ability to think big and influence others to rally behind his cause. Look at his solo series "Anarky" — by Alan Grant, Norm Breyfogle, and Josef Rubinstein — as a prime example of how he concocts a master plan to steal the universe's most powerful sources in an attempt to enforce his own philosophies and change the world.
Man-Bat
Think of Dr. Kirk Langstrom as DC's version of Dr. Curt Connors. Both these professionals decided to inject themselves with the DNA of other creatures in an attempt to further studies in their respective scientific fields; however, this resulted in them turning into monsters. In Langstrom's case, he turns into Man-Bat, an instinctual bat creature capable of wreaking havoc across Gotham City. Not only is Man-Bat blessed with the power of flight, super-strength, and super-speed, but he also possesses sharp claws to leave a scratch or two on anyone he encounters.
Much like Spider-Man often needs to find a cure to revert Connors from the Lizard back to his human form, so too must Batman with Langstrom. Resultantly, Man-Bat isn't seen simply as a callous rogue, as he has been known to help heroes too when the animal in him is balanced with his human side. If you have ever wondered just powerful this DC character is, check out "Action Comics" #600. In the story "The Dark Where Madness Lies," Man-Bat more than holds his own against a delusional and enraged Superman in a cave. In addition to this, he is portrayed as a powerhouse character in "Batman: The Animated Series."
KGBeast
When you talk about the most lethal assassins in Batman's rogues' gallery, it's normally Deadshot or Deathstroke who are top of mind. However, don't underestimate the force of nature known as Anatoli Knyazev, aka KGBeast. He's trained in different types of combat and military styles and possesses cybernetic enhancements that turn him into a living weapon. Plus, he harbors a nasty and ruthless streak that ensures he feels no remorse for his actions.
Now, here's the thing: KGBeast also knows how to get under Batman's skin. It's to the point that the Dark Knight has almost broken his no-kill rule on several occasions because of this villain. Among the worst things Batman has ever done include leaving KGBeast trapped underground with no food and water, as well as breaking his foe's neck and leaving him for dead in the snow, after the baddie almost killed Dick Grayson during the Rebirth run. Yeah, Joker has tested Batman's patience and continues to do so, but KGBeast's antics really annoy him.
Killer Croc
Ever felt worried about coming face-to-face with a sewer alligator? Well, double that fear and imagine encountering a half-human, half-reptilian creature who also happens to be an accomplished wrestler — and not just the kind who puts you into a sharpshooter or sleeper hold to make you tap, but one who snaps your neck even after you say, "Uncle." That's Killer Croc.
Born Waylon Jones, Croc has a medical condition that turned him reptilian over time. While this made him self-conscious about his appearance, it gave him a few neat qualities that reptiles possess, such as superior agility, strength, speed, armor-like skin, and limb regeneration. Croc might not be the smartest of Batman's villains — often serving as the muscle for the real schemers of Gotham City — but he's someone whom you don't want to get into a physical tangle with, especially if he's anywhere near water and can drag you under. His boss level in "Batman: Arkham Asylum" still chills, because of how unrelenting he is, requiring Batman to get innovative and unique in how he handles Killer Croc in battle.
Calendar Man
On the surface level, Julian Day, aka Calendar Man, seems like a silly foe. A criminal who commits crimes corresponding to a special day on the calendar? Seriously, does he put coal in Christmas stockings or paint rocks as Easter eggs to send a message? Initially, the character was played out as a goofy and non-threatening villain, but DC Comics reinvented him to become something far more creepy, turning him into a serial killer who leaves a trail of bodies and trauma in his wake.
Undoubtedly, his most notorious moment comes in "Batman: The Long Halloween" — by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale — where he takes a Hannibal Lecter-type of role, teasing and taunting Batman as he knows the identity of the Holiday killer but refuses to outright tell him and provide only breadcrumbs. The Calendar Man also features in the sequels, "Dark Victory" and "The Last Halloween." By turning him into a cerebral and cold psychopath, DC added a whole new level of menace to the character. In fact, even Robert Pattinson said he'd like to face the villain in a sequel to "The Batman."
Mad Hatter
Jervis Tetch, aka the Mad Hatter, is an underrated Batman villain who has appeared not just in the comics but also other media related to Batman. While his origin story differs across adaptations, he's considered an unpredictable rogue inspired by the Hatter from Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and uses mind control technology.
One of the more chilling versions of Mad Hatter appears in "Batman: The Animated Series." Introduced in the episode "Mad as a Hatter," Tetch is a master of electronics who develops an obsession with his secretary, Alice Pleasance. When Alice doesn't reciprocate his feelings, he uses his technology to zombify and force her to be his. Naturally, Batman has to stop him, though it isn't easy. The villain also appears in "Perchance to Dream," which is considered one of the best "Batman: The Animated Series" episodes.
Depending on how far the writers want to go with the character, the Mad Hatter holds the ability to be an extremely dangerous and demented rogue. He isn't a physical threat by any means, but once he gets inside your head, he's capable of unspeakable horrors. Even the Joker has suggested the Mad Hatter might be worse than him.
Azrael
Let's talk about the Jean-Paul Valley version of Azrael for a second. Look, his tenure as a villain didn't last too long — it's a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in the comics, but it leaves you wondering: could Batman deal with a full-time unhinged Azrael?
Valley was raised by the mysterious Order of St. Dumas, who trained (and brainwashed) him. Essentially, he develops two personalities: his regular one and Azrael, who believes he is the actual Angel of Death. When Azrael takes over, oh boy, everyone better run, because vengeance is bloody and unforgiving here.
In the "Knightfall" story arc, Valley plays a major role as he takes up the mantle of Batman, after Bruce Wayne gets his back cracked by the non-licensed chiropractor Bane. Yet, Valley's Azbat doesn't take prisoners and rules through incessant violence and heightened aggression. The Bat-Family tries to stop him, but Valley nearly murders Nightwing for daring to step up. Ultimately, Batman manages to stop him by appealing to Valley's senses, but many readers still wonder what may have happened if the Azrael personality had triumphed over Valley's that day.
Professor Pyg
A lot of people like to compare Batman's grimy city to David Fincher's "Seven," but there's also the seedier part of Gotham that's more akin to the weirdo world of "The Island of Dr. Moreau." Look at a villain like Lazlo Valentin, also known as Professor Pyg. The pig-masked creepy surgeon believes that only he can make the perfect creation. So, he kidnaps people, performs twisted surgeries on them, and turns folks into his Dollotron zombies or animal-human hybrids. Yeah, Dorothy, we aren't in Kansas anymore, because this is Gotham at its weirdest!
Created by Grant Morrison, Frank Quitely, and Adam Kubert, Pyg is easily one of the most disturbing Batman villains ever imagined. At times, it isn't even in what he does, but the mere thought of what's possible or has yet to be discovered about him. A character like Pyg would fit in like a surgical glove into Matt Reeves' "The Batman II," because he's a sadistic personality whose sick horrors would make the Joker look like Bozo the Clown by comparison.
The Ventriloquist
Arnold Wesker comes across as unassuming and unremarkable. He's a criminal, yes, but is he someone you need to call Batman to deal with? Well, if he has his hostile dummy Scarface along for the ride, you betcha! As the Ventriloquist, Wesker utilizes Scarface as his vessel for violence. All the henchmen respond to the dummy's instructions, while Wesker appears to be the lackey in this duo. In fact, even Scarface scolds and mocks Wesker at every opportunity, adding credence to the belief that the dummy's the one in charge here.
The fact that Scarface and Wesker are such different personalities is likely what alarms and unsettles everyone. At some point, you do wonder if Wesker is the mastermind here, or if Scarface is a possessed creepy killer doll in the same vein as Annabelle or M3GAN. Having said that, the Ventriloquist is more than just an evil version of Jeff Dunham. He's a menacing gangster who has embarked on his own reign of terror in Gotham City and claimed many victims.
Deacon Blackfire
Batman has faced a psychopathic clown, reptilian strongman, and someone with an unhealthy obsession with riddles, but one of his most underrated and dangerous villains is a cult leader named Deacon Blackfire. Introduced in "Batman: The Cult" — by Jim Starlin, Bernie Wrightson, and Bill Wray — Blackfire convinces Gotham's homeless people to worship him as some kind of deity and leads the charge for them to take over Gotham City. He and his followers successfully capture and brainwash Batman, but the Caped Crusader is able to break free of Blackfire's stronghold and defeat him. Oh, and Blackfire's followers end up killing the cult leader, but he returns as a ghost in a future storyline, so there's that too.
In the comics, it's often left up to the reader to decide if Blackfire truly does have shaman powers, or he's just a convincing con man. Whichever way, one thing is certain: this is the person who nearly managed to defeat Batman. That's no easy feat. He's also the scariest Batman villain who has never made it into the movies, but that could change in the future.
Black Mask
For the general audience, they'll remember Ewan McGregor's Black Mask as the villain of the "Birds of Prey" movie. Even though McGregor brings his own unique flavor and style to the character, this version of Roman Sionis doesn't even touch the surface of how good he is as a bad guy. In the comics, Black Mask has become a major thorn in Batman's side because of his wide-spanning influence in Gotham's underworld. He's at the forefront of a lot of the Dark Knight's misery, even going as far as to torture and murder many of the hero's associates over the years.
If you want a true taste of how despicable this villain is, read 2003's "Catwoman" #15. Black Mask wants revenge against Catwoman, so he kidnaps her sister Maggie. It doesn't end there, though, as he drills out Maggie's husband Simon Burton's eyes and force-feeds them to Maggie. To make matters worse, he says to her, "Mustn't take this personally, Maggie." How else is she supposed to take it when you fed her husband's eyes to her, you numbskull?!
Clayface
Seeing Clayface at number one here may surprise a lot of people, but it really shouldn't. He's a body horror monster come to life, as his shapeshifting abilities confirm his place as one of the greatest threats in the DC Universe. While there are multiple origin stories (some with more tragic elements than others) and different people who have taken up the alias of Clayface over the decades, he continues to be a tricky villain to pin down — in both senses of the word.
Not only do his powers allow him to take the appearance of others, such as members of the Bat-Family, but his clay form also makes it next to impossible to imprison him. Sure, the Dark Knight has figured out a way to freeze him, or use chemical compounds to prevent him from turning into pools of clay and squirming away, but even this is only a temporary measure, as this underrated Batman villain always seems to break free and carry on his crime sprees.
It's not every DC villain who receives their own solo film. However, Clayface proves himself special, as he's set to get his own movie, directed by James Watkins and starring Tom Rhys Harries as the titular character.