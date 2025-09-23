The 15 Most Underrated Batman Villains Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gotham City is hell on Earth. Everywhere you turn, there's a rogue ready to do the crime and never do the time, because the GCPD channels the spirit of Inspector Clouseau and fumbles every crime scene. That's why it's up to Batman to knock some sense into these cretins and keep the streets safe. While everyone knows about the terrifying threats that the Joker, Two-Face, and the Penguin bring to the table, there are underrated Batman villains who deserve recognition for their nefariousness.

How did we determine which baddies need more of the limelight? For one, none of the names mentioned here feature in the best Batman comic book villains of all time list. Two, it took some digging and reading through DC Comics history to understand how these individuals may not be taking Gotham hostage every other day — like Joker and Bane often do — but they still pose a serious threat to the safety of every citizen in that godforsaken city.

In terms of the final ranking, it's mostly about personal preference and pop culture impact. But hey, those at the back and the front are still villainous, so it isn't like you want to deal with any of them in the first place. Here are the most underrated Batman villains, ranked.