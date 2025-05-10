The 15 Worst Things Batman Has Ever Done

As for the most mainstream version of Batman, three major complaints get thrown his way, usually by casual (non-derogatory) fans interrogating the unavoidably dubious characterization of a character who, shockingly, could not, would not, and in fact does not exist in the real world. The first and most popular is that Bruce Wayne is a billionaire (derogatory) who should simply use his riches to save Gotham City, rather than his fists — which, side-stepping a broader (and contextually useless) conversation about what charity could actually solve, can and should be dismissed by the mere nature of most "Batman" comics as action-adventure stories. The second criticism is less easy to ignore.

Advertisement

This is, of course, that all of Batman's sidekicks are young children and teenagers who (though having experienced very different lives before joining his crusade) universally look up to him, to the point that most of them have seen him as the patriarch of their Bat-Family. This is especially true for the first three Robins — Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim Drake — all of whom were adopted by Bruce Wayne. Fans are quick to point to meta-explanations like the fact that the comics need and benefit from heroes who are relatable to young people, as well as in-universe justifications like the children's shared affinity for crime fighting prior to joining Batman. Even so, throwing these kids onto the front lines of a lifelong war just feels unbelievably wrong.

Advertisement