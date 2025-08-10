The 15 Best Batman Comic Book Villains Of All Time, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that Batman has the best villains. Other superheroes have a few recognizable foes, but the Dark Knight is surrounded by a legendary assortment of memorable freaks that push him to the absolute brink.

Need proof? Just glance at the following list of his 15 greatest comic book villains of all time, then realize how hard it was to put this thing together. Or better yet, look at who didn't make the cut: Clayface, Hush, Killer Croc, Black Mask, the Mad Hatter, and Professor Pyg. Eesh. Even now, we're not entirely sure this is the proper order — aside from No. 1, that is.

So, before you turn into a dastardly bad guy over our choices, keep in mind: we'd happily swap those at the back of the list with some at the front. And really, that speaks volumes about just how effective a hero Batman truly is.