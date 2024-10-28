Harley Quinn Isn't The Only Batman Villain The Animated Series Created

"Batman: Caped Crusader" was developed by "Batman: The Animated Series" co-creator Bruce Timm, with veteran Batman comic scribes like Ed Brubaker and Greg Rucka in the writers' room. Despite its familiar creative staff, "Caped Crusade" wound up making plenty of changes to Gotham City.

Take the villain of the first episode: the Penguin — but not as we usually know him. The "Batman: Caped Crusader" Penguin is gender-swapped from Oswald Cobblepot to Oswalda (Minnie Driver). She's got the trademark umbrella and beak-y nose, but Oswalda is neither the gentleman super-villain like most past Penguins, the repellent weirdo as played by Danny DeVito in "Batman Returns," or the waddling criminal upstart currently played by a costumed Colin Farrell in HBO's "The Penguin." The "Caped Crusader" Penguin is like an upper-crust Mags Bennett (Margo Martindale), the Kentucky mob boss villain of "Justified" season 2, complete with bumbling sons for minions.

Making Penguin a woman was a spur of moment suggestion by Timm during a conversation he shared with character designer James Tucker, which then took flight. Timm explained (in an interview with the Emmys website) that he thinks Batman needs more female villains, which is how he stumbled on the idea for Oswalda.

Batman's A-list rogues gallery is a bit of a lopsided sausage fest (though still not as bad as Spider-Man's there). You've got only Catwoman (who's barely a villain at this point), Poison Ivy, Talia al Ghul on her bad days, and Timm's own co-creation with Paul Dini, Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn is easily one of the most lucrative DC Comics characters ever (even if her presence wasn't enough to save "Joker: Folie à Deux" at the box office). Her very creation is a famous story; she's a Batman character who began not in the comics, but in "Batman: The Animated Series" and then jumped into the source material even though Harley's creators didn't design her as a star. (Cesar Romero's Joker in the '60s "Batman" TV series sometimes had a blonde moll by his side — I think Harley was meant as a homage to that, nothing more.)

Knowing Timm feels this way recontextualized Harley's creation for me a bit, especially since "Batman: The Animated Series" introduced a few more original female villains. Did any of them capture lightning in a bottle twice?