The Real Reason Batman: Caped Crusader Gender Swaps The Penguin

Just when you thought you were done getting excited for Batman projects in an oversaturated market, who should come strolling along but "Batman: The Animated Series" co-creator Bruce Timm? The DC animation legend's "Batman: Caped Crusader" might very well be "the best piece of Batman media in a decade," to quote Witney Seibold's glowing review for /Film. It's certainly a worthy successor to "The Animated Series." Where that beloved '90s cartoon was limited by the censors at Fox Kids, Timm's latest animated take on the Dark Knight — which nearly died on the vine after it was dropped by Max, only for Prime Video to pick it up — is given the space to be as emotionally mature, political, and even frightening as it wants to be.

Rather than putting a superficially grimdark or excessively violent spin on the DC Comics universe, "Caped Crusader" takes advantage of its lack of censorship to dig deeper into not just the psychology of Bruce Wayne and his rogues gallery, but also the underlying themes of class warfare and systemic corruption that've always been a part of the Batman mythology. Indeed, the '40s-set crime drama re-imagines many of the Dark Knight's greatest enemies in ways that feel particularly timely in 2024: Clayface is now basically an incel and one big homage to classic black-and-white horror cinema; Catwoman is a spoiled heiress who resorts to crime when her bank account runs dry; Harvey Dent is a morally compromised district attorney whose eventual transformation into Two-Face takes on an even greater sense of tragedy; and so forth.

Even The Penguin gets a makeover here as Oswalda (with an "a") Cobblepot, a sophisticated, cold-blooded lady of crime brought to life with relish by the voice of Minnie Driver. Why gender-flip the Penguin? To paraphrase Timm and producer James Tucker — why not?