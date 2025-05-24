These Three Forgotten DC Comics Movies Are Tied For The Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score

Jeannot Szwarc's "Supergirl" (1984), Kenneth Johnson's "Steel" (1997), and Pitof's "Catwoman" (2004) are often cited as being among the worst superhero movies ever made, and are certainly the most reviled of the films to be based on DC Comics. Anyone who has seen all three movies might have trouble arguing against their bad reputation. Critics hated these films, as illustrated by their matching 8% approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. "Supergirl's" 8% was based on 37 reviews, "Steel's" on 25, and "Catwoman's" on 196.

Thanks to the last almost-20 solid years of superhero dominance at the box office, many pundits, fanboys, and journalists have looked back over the history of superhero movies often, seeking the genre's origins, noting its major turning points, and putting pins in its biggest hits and bombs. We live in a world wherein millions of people have seen Oley Sassone's 1994 version of "The Fantastic Four," and that film was never officially released to the public. In the superhero genre, there's hardly such a thing as an obscurity anymore.

"Supergirl," "Steel," and "Catwoman" are all notorious in their own ways, and each one infamously bombed. "Supergirl" was nominated for two Razzies, "Steel" for one, and "Catwoman" for seven. Halle Berry was very sporting about the Razzies, and actually picked up her award in person when she "won" Worst Actress. It also "won" Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay. They are the lowest-rated movies to be based on DC Comics, and are nearly the lowest-rated comic book movies on all of Rotten Tomatoes. They are only beaten by "Son of the Mask" (6%), "Zoom" (5%), and "Max Payne" (0%).

Let's take a quick glance at these movies and see why they have the reputation they do.