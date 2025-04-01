Why Tom Hardy's Bane Wears A Mask In The Dark Knight Rises

Of all the films in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy "The Dark Knight Rises" isn't the most fondly remembered. Sure, it made $1 billion at the global box office and was arguably the most ambitious superhero movie ever made in terms of its scale. But Nolan was always going to struggle to follow the zenith that was 2008's "The Dark Knight," and in many fans' estimations, struggle is exactly what he did.

Much has been written about the issues with "Rises" so we'll spare you yet another critique. In fact, we'll go one better and say there's a lot to like about the film, Marion Cotillard's controversial death scene notwithstanding. Aside from Nolan's always impressive in-camera action set-pieces, the film also featured some great performances, with Tom Hardy's Bane becoming almost as big a cultural phenomenon as Heath Ledger's Joker from the previous installment. Sure, most of that was down to his voice, which represented the latest in a long line of weird Tom Hardy accents that teetered on the verge of being distractingly comedic. But there's no doubt the British actor delivered an original take on the classic Batman rogue, projecting a palpable sense of menace and simmering anger.

Not everything about Hardy's Bane was original, though. While Nolan famously put his own spin on the Batman mythos, and often outright changed major elements of it, he also borrowed quite a bit from the comic book lore, including Bane's mask which has been a key element of the character since his debut in "Batman: Vengeance of Bane" #1 from January 1993. The story behind the mask, however, was changed for "The Dark Knight Rises," with Nolan giving Hardy's villain a tragic genesis that required he wear the mask at all times.