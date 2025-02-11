How The Dark Knight Rises Star Marion Cotillard Feels About Her Controversial Death Scene

Since Tim Burton's "Batman" arrived in 1989, there's been no shortage of just plain silly moments throughout the franchise's run. The introduction of the bat-nipples in "Batman Forever," George Clooney's Dark Knight whipping out the Bat credit card, anything Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze did in "Batman & Robin." Following that 1997 blunder, however, Christopher Nolan took over the property, giving Batman a new origin story and single-handedly introducing the concept of the "gritty reboot" into the popular lexicon.

2005's "Batman Begins" was an impressively fresh take on a character that had already been reinterpreted multiple times, both on-screen and in the comics. It introduced us to what was dubbed a "grounded" Batman, situating the hero in a Gotham that felt much closer to our own world than any Bat-movie before it. It was a hero's origin tale that Nolan quickly followed up with the Bat-equivalent of "Heat," placing Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne at the center of a crime thriller with 2008's "The Dark Knight." With both of these movies, you'd be hard pressed to identify any misstep of the sort I mentioned earlier. Nolan had a unique vision for both movies that just worked on-screen.

But for the last movie in his "Dark Knight" trilogy, the director decided to go bigger in terms of scale, crafting a war epic that saw Gotham plunged into tumult as Tom Hardy's Bane attempted a revolution in Batman's hometown. There is a lot wrong with 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises," though I think it holds up better than you might remember. One inescapable low-point of the movie, however, comes when Marion Cotillard's Miranda Tate/Talia al Ghul, expires in the front seat of a truck in the most overwrought, melodramatic way possible. Ever since, fans have relentlessly mocked the moment in question, wondering how a director of Nolan's caliber could have called cut on that take and gone home happy.

Now, Cotillard herself has weighed in this important debacle, admitting that she may have had finer moments on-screen.