How Batman & Robin's Director Guilted Arnold Schwarzenegger Into Playing Mr. Freeze

"Batman & Robin" is an infamous movie, in no small part thanks to Arnold Schwarzenegger's turn as the villainous Mr. Freeze. Was the casting of such a big-name star a mandate from Warner Bros? Nope! Director Joel Schumacher personally chose Arnold for the part. Reading Akiva Goldsman's script for the film, Schumacher found the dialogue for Mr. Freeze, intended to be "Shakespearean," to instead be "hysterical. In my head, I was reading Freeze's dialogue as Schwarzenegger."

So, Schumacher called up Arnold and asked him to play the part. As Schwarzenegger recounts in "The Making of 'Batman & Robin' | Behind The Scenes."

"Joel Schumacher came to me and said that he would like me to play Mr. Freeze. 'I would not direct the movie, because I only can do this movie if you play Mr. Freeze.' So, what are you gonna do? I mean, screw up a whole movie? He made me feel like I would make this whole thing fall apart if I'm not part of this. So he made me feel like, you know, King Kong. So I said to him, I called him the next day and said, 'You know something, Joel? I'm going to do Mr. Freeze.'"

Schwarzenegger says he'd enjoyed the previous Batman movies and "was always interested in of course playing the ultimate villain in one of those movies," and so Schumacher's call gave him the push to finally actively pursue such a role.

With Arnold on board, Mr. Freeze's dialogue was rewritten to be mostly ice puns and one-liners: "Let's kick some ice!", "Cool Party!", and incorrectly declaring, "What killed the dinosaurs? The ice age!" (Victor Fries may be a scientist, but he's no paleontologist).

So, was Schwarzenegger indeed the glue that held "Batman & Robin" together, as Schumacher predicted? Not exactly.