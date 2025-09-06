5 Years Ago, Director Christopher Nolan Clashed With Warner Bros. Trying To Save The Box Office

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"Christopher Nolan is an IP unto himself. Only a handful of directors are well known to the general public, and he is currently at the top of that list." Those are the words of box office analyst Jeff Bock speaking to Variety in 2024 about Christopher Nolan. At the time, the Oscar-winning director had just locked down a deal to bring his next movie, which we now know to be "The Odyssey," to Universal, just as he did with "Oppenheimer."

It cemented a breakup between Nolan and Warner Bros., the studio he called home for most of his career. From reinventing the "Batman" franchise with "Batman Begins" to creating one of the most successful original movies of all time with "Inception," it had been a fruitful partnership. Even so, Nolan had earned rare power as a director that he felt compelled to exercise.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nolan set out on a quest to save the box office, using his $205 million blockbuster sci-fi picture "Tenet" to do just that. It was the beginning of a clash between Nolan and WB that, in many ways, represented two diverging views on the future of the industry.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Tenet" five years later. We'll go over how it became the centerpiece of Hollywood's future, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, how that destroyed Nolan's partnership with Warner Bros., and what we can learn from it several years removed. Let's dig in, shall we?