The 12 Weirdest Clauses Actors Have Added Into Their Contracts

You may or may not know this, but actors can be an eccentric bunch at the best of times. From ridiculous behind-the-scenes demands, to the creative friction that leads to actors hating the directors they work with, to extreme examples of method acting, it's common wisdom that many actors carry their fair share of irregularities that supplement their star persona.

That occasionally extends to the negotiations that take place for an actor to even be onboarded to a project. Sure, it's a regular occurrence for there to be some on-set discord as differing artistic visions manifest themselves during production, but some actors refuse to even get that far without some lavish, specific, or sometimes bizarre demands that will put them in the good graces of the producers. No, contract negotiations don't always purely revolve around salary — sometimes it's protections against an actor's image, the presence of seemingly superficial items on set that hold no bearing over production, or, as comes up surprisingly often, time off for playing or watching sports. Stars: They're just like us...right?

Here are the 12 weirdest clauses that actors have added to their contracts.