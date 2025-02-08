Roger Moore Was 'Horrified' By His Least Favorite James Bond Movie

James Bond might be one of cinema's most celebrated heroes, but he's not been without his share of missteps. 007 has now been a staple of pop culture for more than 60 years, ever since 1962's "Dr. No" kicked off cinema's most enduring franchise. But maintaining unwavering quality throughout the decades was always going to be a tall order, even for England's greatest spy. As such, we've seen Bond endure some truly abject moments throughout the decades.

According to IMDb, the worst James Bond movie is "Die Another Day." Pierce Brosnan's swan song as 007 is perpetually vilified for its outright silliness, featuring as it does a central villain who transforms from a Korean general to an insufferable British character. But others might well argue that Daniel Craig's tenure in the tux was an astounding demonstration of diminishing returns, ending with Craig's supposedly grounded spy being wiped out in a missile strike in "No Time to Die."

Meanwhile, the Roger Moore era remains a somewhat divisive section of Bond history, with some celebrating the films' more light-hearted approach to the source material, and others writing off the movies as campy nonsense. This was, of course, the era that saw Bond riding floating gondolas while literal pigeons did double-takes. But if you ask the man himself, Moore would say the worst of his run had nothing to do with silliness of this sort, and was actually a fairly horrifying experience for the veteran Bond star.