The Worst James Bond Movie, According To IMDb

When the best James Bond movie of all time, "Casino Royale," debuted in 2006, the franchise was immediately reinvigorated with Daniel Craig's 007 representing a truly fresh take on the character. Director Martin Campbell, who a decade prior had kicked off Pierce Brosnan's tenure in the tux in similarly spectacular fashion with "GoldenEye," reintroduced audiences to a modern Bond, taking cues from 2001's "The Bourne Identity" and its 2004 sequel to give England's greatest spy a more grounded and — yes, I'm going to use the word — gritty treatment.

But then, things sort of fell apart. 2008's "Quantum of Solace" was the biggest disaster in Bond history, but not for the reasons you may have heard. The film was decent but didn't fare well with critics and fans, prompting custodians of the Bond franchise, Eon Productions, to change tack. What resulted was the truly dismal "Skyfall," a movie that masquerades as one of the best of the modern Bond films but which was actually a huge capitulation to fan expectations and an empty appeal to our nostalgia-obsessed culture. The films that followed weren't much better and then came the real coup de grâce: "No Time to Die" — the movie in which Bond dies for the first time. How did this grounded, tortured 007 meet his fate? By being buried beneath a torrent of missiles of course, in what remains one of the lowest points in the saga's more than 60-year history.

If you can't tell by now, my personal choice for the worst James Bond movie would be one of these Daniel Craig-era offenses. Not because they match the Roger Moore era's camp or some of Pierce Brosnan's more outlandish outings for sheer absurdity, but because they tarnished the legacy of the greatest Bond movie ever made and never followed through on the promise of that stellar effort. If that appraisal doesn't sit well with you, you're in luck because the IMDb crowd has given us their take on the whole thing, and the argument from consensus is very much opposed to my own. That is to say, the worst James Bond movie of all time has been found (or at least, voted on by people willing to comment on IMDb).