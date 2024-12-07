10 Actors With Extreme Method Acting Stories

The Stanislavsky Method, also known simply as method acting, refers to a school of thought that actors should try to inhabit their characters as fully as possible. Rather than simply acting out the words and emotions they are portraying, actors should actually feel those things, getting themselves as fully into the mind of their role as they can. Over the years, this has come to mean that method actors try to stay in character as much as possible, even when the cameras aren't rolling.

Modern method acting is, understandably, controversial. It can make sets a difficult place to work, selfishly wrapping co-stars and even crew members into an actor's preparation process. Natalie Portman made a great point too, when she told The Wall Street Journal that method isn't a technique available to everybody. "I've gotten very into roles, but I think it's honestly a luxury that women can't afford. I don't think that children or partners would be very understanding of, you know, me making everyone call me 'Jackie Kennedy' all the time," she said.

There's also an infamous Tinseltown anecdote about Dustin Hoffman's behavior on the set of "Marathon Man." After he told Laurence Olivier that he'd stayed up for 72 hours to get in the mindset of his sleep-deprived character, the older actor reportedly replied, "My dear boy, why don't you just try acting?"

Nevertheless, the method continues to fascinate fans. Stories of on-set deep dives make for great press tour anecdotes, meaning many actors love to brag about their method. Here are 10 actors who got way too into it.