15 Ridiculous Demands Actors Made Behind-The-Scenes

Many celebrities have a reputation for being severely difficult to work with. For the especially A-list members of the entertainment industry, it's not uncommon for them to have unreasonable requests towards people who work for them, whether it's to never make direct eye contact or to have frivolous amenities in their dressing rooms. Not all actors are so high maintenance, but for some, they have very specific demands, especially when they know they're lending serious star power to a project.

Some actors had demands so unreasonable that they hated working with their directors, while others stood their ground in wanting something and not only got their way, but the movie or TV show may have even been better off for it. In other situations, actors were their own worst enemies, and the final products speak for themselves. For these 15 actors, their ridiculous demands behind the scenes of famous projects are certainly more eclectic than the average celebrity's, but we'll let you be the judge as to whether they were at all warranted for requesting them or not.